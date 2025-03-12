Stephen Schwartz to Receive Johnny Mercer Award at the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stephen Schwartz will be the 2025 recipient of the esteemed Johnny Mercer Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala slated for Thursday, June 12 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The Johnny Mercer Award, the highest honor bestowed by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is exclusively reserved for a songwriter or songwriting team who has already been inducted in a prior year and whose body of work is of such high quality and impact that it upholds the gold standard set by the legendary Johnny Mercer. Stephen Schwartz was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2009.

SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said, “With every lyric and melody, Stephen invites us on an unforgettable journey. From his iconic list of award-winning musicals, including 'Godspell', ‘Wicked’ and ‘Pippin,’ Stephen continually proves that he is the only person who can turn a simple story into a Broadway musical masterpiece, one catchy chorus at a time! We are delighted to see him receive the esteemed Johnny Mercer Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which is not just a recognition of his extraordinary talent; it's a celebration of a legacy that continues to inspire hearts and minds.”

Stephen Schwartz wrote the songs for Wicked, currently running on Broadway and around the world. His other musicals include Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker’s Wife, Working, Rags, Children of Eden, and the upcoming The Queen of Versailles, opening on Broadway this Fall. For film, in addition to the highly successful movie version of Wicked: Part One, Schwartz co-wrote songs for Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Enchanted, as well as songs for DreamWorks’ first animated feature, The Prince of Egypt. Schwartz is currently working on Wicked: For Good, set for release this Fall.

In the classical field, Schwartz collaborated with Leonard Bernstein on Mass and composed the opera, Seance on a Wet Afternoon. He has also released two singer/songwriter albums, Reluctant Pilgrim and Uncharted Territory. Among his best-known songs are "Day by Day", "Corner of the Sky", "Colors of the Wind", "When You Believe", "Popular" and "Defying Gravity". Awards include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, and a special Tony Award for his support of young artists.

Past Johnny Mercer Award recipients include songwriting giants Diane Warren (2024), Tim Rice (2023), Paul Williams (2022), Carole Bayer Sager (2019), Neil Diamond (2018), Alan Menken (2017), Lionel Richie (2016), Van Morrison (2015), Kenneth Gamble & Leon Huff (2014), Elton John & Bernie Taupin (2013), Hal David & Burt Bacharach, Stevie Wonder, Carole King, Billy Joel, Paul Simon,Smokey Robinson, Dolly Parton, Holland-Dozier-Holland, Stephen Sondheim, Julie Styne, Sammy Cahn, Jerry Leiber & Mike Stoller, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil, Marilyn & Alan Bergman, and other writers of the same caliber.

As previously announced, Musical icons George Clinton; Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Patrick Simmons p/k/a The Doobie Brothers; Ashley Gorley; Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins; Mike Love; and Tony Macaulay will become the latest inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the organization’s 2025 Induction and Awards Gala. GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams will be the 2025 recipient of the eminent Hal David Starlight Award, an award gifted to young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs.

Photo Credit: Nathan Johnson