Stephen Kunken, Maryann Plunkett and More to Star in World Premiere of INCIDENTAL MOMENTS OF THE DAY

INCIDENTAL MOMENTS OF THE DAY, The Apple Family: Life on Zoom premieres Thursday, September 10 at 7:30pm.

Apple Family Productions has announced the world premiere of INCIDENTAL MOMENTS OF THE DAY: The Apple Family: Life on Zoom, the final play in the pandemic trilogy, written and directed by Tony Award winner Richard Nelson, on Thursday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The third play, written by Nelson from his home in Rhinebeck, New York, will be available to watch for free on YouTube and also at www.theapplefamilyplays.com and will continue for eight weeks through November 5. Nelson's latest world premiere play will benefit Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation in the US and the Theatre Artists Fund in the UK.

Apple Family, a dramatic series of plays which first appeared 10 years ago at The Public Theater, returned this summer with the premiere of two plays written especially for Zoom and in response to the global pandemic, What Do We Need to Talk About? and And So We Come Forth. With nearly 100,000 views in over 30 countries, these plays have been critically praised as "almost like watching a new art form being born" and for their "brilliant ensemble of actors."

Now completing this pandemic trilogy, is INCIDENTAL MOMENTS OF THE DAY set in early September, 2020. After six months of self-imposed pandemic isolation, the Apple siblings again gather on Zoom for an evening of dinner, conversation and performance, while the world continues to sputter more and more out of control, amidst anger, loss, death and a coming election.

"Incidental Moments of the Day will be the third and final play of a 'pandemic trilogy' of Apple Family plays on Zoom, that has included What Do We Need to Talk About? (in early April), And So We Come Forth (in early July)," said Playwright Richard Nelson. "One unplanned and unforeseen joy in presenting these plays for free on Zoom has been their international reach, reflected by the many responses we have received from all around the world. Theater-making is a universal art, and theater itself has no borders so it seems only natural that this last play should be given as a benefit for theater funds and theaters not just in the US, but across the globe."

Like the previous Apple Family Zoom plays, INCIDENTAL MOMENTS OF THE DAY will be presented as a benefit for the world-wide endangered theater industry. Viewers in the US will be asked to donate to Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), which distributes emergency assistance to theater directors and choreographers in need, while UK viewers will be asked to consider donating to the Theatre Artists Fund, which financially supports thousands of freelance theater artists in the UK. Viewers in other countries will be encouraged to support a local theater or theater organization. Previous beneficiaries have been The Public Theater in New York and The Actors Fund of America.

INCIDENTAL MOMENTS OF THE DAY features Charlotte Bydwell (Lucy), Stephen Kunken (Tim), Sally Murphy (Jane), Maryann Plunkett (Barbara), Laila Robins (Marian), and Jay O. Sanders (Richard) who will be performing safely from their homes. (Running time is approximately 70 minutes.)

AND SO WE COME FORTH: The Apple Family: A Dinner on Zoom, the second play in the pandemic trilogy, can be viewed at www.theapplefamilyplays.com through August 26 and is a benefit for The Actors Fund of America.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You