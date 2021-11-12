Stephanie J. Block Releases 'O Holy Night' Cover

Stephanie J. Block has released her new cover of "O Holy Night"!

The cover was released today through Club44 Records and can be found on all digital and streaming platforms.

Block recently won a Tony Award for her performance as "Star" Cher in The Cher Show. Other Broadway credits include Falsettos (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Anything Goes, 9 to 5 (Drama Desk nom.), The Pirate Queen, The Boy from Oz, and Wicked.

She was seen Off-Broadway in Brigadoon (City Center Encores!); Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nom.); By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (Drama Desk nom.). TV credits include "Rise," "Madam Secretary," "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," "It Could Be Worse," "Stephanie J. Block Live from Lincoln Center" for Great Performances on PBS. Her voice can be heard on numerous original cast recordings as well as her solo album This Place I Know.