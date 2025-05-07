Stephanie Hsu Joins Voice Cast for Animated Adaptation IN WAVES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway alum Stephanie Hsu, along with Charles Melton, are set to lead the voice cast in the new animated film In Waves, Variety reports.. Animation filmmaker Phuong Mai Nguyen will direct the surf-themed feature from a screenplay by Fanny Burdino and Samuel Doux. The film, produced by Silex Films, Charades, and Anonymous Content, will be featured as one of the titles at the Annecy Animation Showcase.

In Waves is adapted from AJ Dungo’s autobiographical graphic novel with the same name, which serves as a remembrance of Dungo's late partner, her battle with cancer, and their shared love of surfing that brought them strength throughout their time together. The movie chronicles their journey, following a teenage AJ as he falls in love with surfer Kristen. Like the novel, the film will be interwoven with stories of surf history.

Best known for her Academy Award-nominated performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hsu's stage credits include Christine Canigula in Be More Chill and Karen the Computer in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical. On television, she has appeared in The Path, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and, most recently, the new comedy series Laid, which debuted on Peacock last December.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas