Stage and Screen Veteran Harris Yulin Passes Away at 87

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Harris Yulin, longtime star of the stage and screen, has passed away at the age of 87. He made his New York theater debut in 1963 in James Saunders' Next Time I'll Sing To You, with James Earl Jones and Estelle Parsons at The Phoenix Theatre, jumpstarting a career that went on for more than 60 years.

Throughout the years, he appeared in many Broadway and regional theater productions, including Watch on the Rhine, A Lesson From Aloes, The Visit, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Price, and 2001's Hedda Gabler. Other stage appearances include Long Day's Journey into Night at the Court Theatre in Chicago, Death of a Salesman at The Gate Theatre in Dublin, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at the Chautauqua Festival.

He directed a production of Horton Foote's The Trip to Bountiful with Lois Smith and Hallie Foote that played an extended run at the Signature Theatre in New York, received four Lucille Lortel Awards (Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Featured Actress, Outstanding Production, Outstanding Director), and subsequently moved to The Goodman Theatre, Chicago. He also taught, acted, and directed at the Juilliard School for ten years.

His first film was in 1968, an adaptation by Terry Southern of John Barth's End of The Road, directed by Adam Avakian with longtime friends James Earl Jones and Stacy Keach. Other screen projects include Candy Mountain, Short History of Decay, 75% In July by Hyatt Bass, along with the popular titles Clear and Present Danger and Scarface. His final credit came in 2024's Omni Loop, led by fellow Broadway alum Mary-Louise Parker.