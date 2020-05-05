Staff Picks: BroadwayWorld Selects Best Golden Age Movie Musicals!

As theatre fans everywhere prepare for another two months without Broadway, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you stay sane while social distancing. What better time to brush up on some of the movie musicals you always wanted to see, but never had the time to; or to listen to that cast recording that always eluded you; or watch that Youtube performance that everyone's been talking about?

Need inspiration? The BroadwayWorld team has come together to help guide your musical quarantine journey. Today, we bring you just a few recommendations for:

An old-timey movie musical that will make you happy...

"Mary Poppins. She's practically perfect in every way - and I venture that it is impossible to watch this film without laughing, crying, and ending in a better mood than you were in before giving it a look." - Alex Freeman, Regional Sales Manager

"Now and forever 'The Wizard of Oz'. Pure magic!" - Richard Ridge, Video Corresondent

"The Wizard of Oz. Always has been and always will be my favorite. Also Singing in the Rain. Don't make me choose." - Alan Henry, Regional Managing Editor

"No question Calamity Jane-Whip Crack away whip crack away whip crack awaaayyyyyy. If you haven't seen it... you MUST! Doris Day in her prime!" - Katie Lynch, Video Corresondent

"Guys and Dolls is probably my favorite movie musical of all time. After performing in a production of it in high school, I watched the movie for the first time and fell in love. You can't go wrong with that cast!" - Stephi Wild, Newsdesk Editor

"Meet Me in St. Louis. It is a beautifully made joy machine. So many wonderful songs. Judy Garland in her absolute prime, looking impossibly gorgeous (Fun fact: Vincente Minnelli shot and lit Judy with the utmost care because he loved her so much. She said watching the film was the first time in her life she ever felt beautiful.) Scene stealing Margaret O'Brien as Tootie. A love story. Iconic moments. The catharsis of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" which makes me sob every time. Stunning sets, costumes, and colors. And, best of all, a happy ending. It has it all!" - Alexa Crisitiello, Newsdesk Editor





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You