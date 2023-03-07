St. Patrick's Day Themed Menu To Be Offered At Rosevale Kitchen And Cocktail Room

Rosevale Kitchen and Cocktail Room, the newly opened NYC eatery with fine architecture and design by Rockwell Group, located in the Civilian Hotel (Hells Kitchen) is offering a show-stopping viral Irish Coffee cocktail for two and a St. Patrick's Day curated menu from Friday, March 17th - Sunday, March 19th.

Rosevale Cocktail Room has taken Irish coffee to a whole new level with its brewing technique and is offering an Irish Coffee Mixology Experience for Two. The reverse-engineered cocktail combines a classic Irish coffee + a spiced apple cider + a chai tea. The brewing vessel is a Yama Cyphen vacuum with the bottom half filled with a 2010 vintage chai tea from Hong Kong. The top half is an aromatic blend of spices including coriander, star anise, cassia bark, ginger, juniper tree sprig and dehydrated orange peels. The vacuum is heated right in front of you and that's when the magic happens. The drink is topped up with apple cider whipped cream inspired by an apple cider donut, and a 5lb Hershey's kiss chocolate shaved on top.

Special menu items at Rosevale Kitchen will be available all weekend, Friday, March 17th - Sunday, March 19th. Check out the menu options below!

APPETIZER

Lamb Pot Pie (Stout Braised Lamb Shank, Stilton Cheese, Flaky Irish Butter Crust)

ENTREE

Irish Seafood Chowder (Fresh Fish, Shellfish, and Bacon with Irish Soda Bread)

Corned Wagyu Beef Brisket (Braised Caraflex Cabbage, Crispy Potatoes)

DESSERT

"Shamrock" Popsicle (Mint Semifreddo Popsicle, Cookies & Cream Crumble, Whipped Cream)

COCKTAIL

Grasshopper #2 (Green Chartreuse, Creme de Cacao, Creme de Menthe, mint, cream, phosphate)

Reservations can be made on RESY.