Spotlight on Riccardo Passera: From Italy to New York, A Star in Motion

Internationally recognized contemporary dancer Riccardo Passera is making a powerful impact as a principal artist with the Jon Lehrer Dance Company (JLDC), a New York-based ensemble renowned for its dynamic fusion of artistry and globally celebrated for its distinctive style. Now a fixture in the NYC dance community, the company showcases signature choreography—rooted in modern and jazz traditions—defined by athleticism, organic movement, humor, and profound emotional resonance. Since joining, Passera has toured extensively across Florida, North Carolina, and the tri-state area, headlining the company’s most celebrated works.

Within the JLDC repertoire, Passera commands the stage as a lead in two of its most critically acclaimed and emotionally charged pieces: VOLT and Foster. VOLT premiered in October at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in Florida, followed by its New York City debut at Tribeca Performing Arts Center in March. Known for its electric energy and physical intensity, VOLT features Passera as a powerful soloist, anchoring dynamic ensemble sections with remarkable stage presence. In Foster—a deeply personal work by Artistic Director Jon Lehrer honoring his brother’s memory—Passera played a pivotal role in the collaborative creative process. His performance balances strength and sensitivity in a way that brings palpable depth to the tribute.“I had the privilege to help bring Jon’s vision to life.” says Passera.“Being trusted with these roles, especially in such meaningful works, is incredibly fulfilling.” Touring extensively with the company, Passera continues to headline these productions, consistently moving audiences with his technical brilliance and emotional depth.“I had the privilege to be cast in both VOLT and Foster, two deeply personal and collaborative pieces that allow me to lead the stage with intensity and heart.”

Outside the stage lights, Passera is equally respected for his work as a dance educator. As a teaching artist with Notes in Motion/Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre, he brings dance into New York public schools, reaching students from ages three to eighteen. “Many of these kids don’t have access to arts education. It’s important to give them tools for creative expression, motor development, and self-awareness”.



Drawing on his Caribbean roots and diverse training—from modern to salsa—he uses

improvisation and dialogue to engage and empower young dancers. His work with the renowned Incanto Productions further reflects this dedication. In bilingual educational musicals like Treasure Hunt, Passera starred as a lead performer, using Italian folklore, music, and interactive storytelling to introduce students to European culture, history, and language.

Passera also maintains long-standing creative partnership in Italy. He returns each year to collaborate with choreographer Lino Villa, performing in productions at Nuovo Giglio Cinema Teatro and with companies like New Style Project Dance Company. One of their most personal works, Fame da Musical—an original piece inspired by their own lives—toured across Italy and Switzerland. “Fame means hunger in Italian, and this piece speaks to the hunger of the artist’s soul,” says Passera, who inspired the choreography and helped shape the narrative. He continues to serve as a vital member of Villa’s creative circle and sits on examination panels for aspiring dancers.

Though already an accomplished performer, Passera expanded his artistic reach in 2021 by relocating to New York City and joining The Ailey School, where he was selected for the prestigiousAiley Student Performance Group (ASPG). During his time there, he collaborated with renowned choreographers including Mauro Bigonzetti and explored repertory works by Alvin Ailey, deepening his expressive range and technical versatility. His appearances spanned esteemed venues and major cultural events—including outreach tours, televised performances, and special engagements for the Governor’s campaign. Among his most notable performances, Passera graced the stage of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at New York City Center, delivering standout interpretations in Bird Lives and Memoria. His magnetic presence and emotional intensity in these signature works cemented his reputation as a formidable presence in contemporary dance.

Looking ahead, Riccardo Passera’s future is filled with exciting opportunities. As a core dancer with Jon Lehrer Dance Company, he will continue to headline performances of VOLT and Foster as the company prepares for its upcoming European tour in Spring 2026, with stops in Germany and Austria. Additionally, Passera remains dedicated to his educational work, where he will expand his role as a teaching artist with Notes in Motion and Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre, continuing to inspire young dancers in New York public schools. With his passion for both performance and education, Passera is committed to bringing dance to new audiences, sharing his artistic journey, and nurturing the next generation of dancers. With his dual dedication to performance and education, Riccardo Passera is not only shaping his own legacy but also helping to define the future of contemporary dance.