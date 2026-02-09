Siddharth Dutta Designs Performance Across Stage and Screen

In a Manhattan studio, Siddharth Dutta sketches the contours of a stage set while considering the movement of performers across it. His designs integrate architecture, costume, and choreography, producing spaces where performers interact with the environment as part of the storytelling.

From Architecture to New York Dance

Trained as an architect in India, Siddharth Dutta’s understanding of space and structure laid the foundation for his artistic vision. This architectural thinking continues to inform every aspect of his work, from performance to scenic design.

He moved to New York specifically to pursue professional dance training, joining Peridance Center, where he trained intensively for three years in contemporary and ballet techniques.

Performance Career: ROVACO Dance Company and Des Moines Metro Opera

After completing his training, Dutta joined ROVACO Dance Company under Artistic Director Rohan Bhargava. The company is known for blending Indian classical, Bollywood, and contemporary dance forms while telling Indian narratives.

Dutta performed lead roles in productions including:

Waada / Promise (WAADA) — A representation of queer love set to an instrumental version of a famous Bollywood love song.

— A representation of queer love set to an instrumental version of a famous Bollywood love song. AAIYE / WELCOME — A duet portraying contemporary narratives of South Asian hospitality through a combination of dance and Nukkad Natak, a style of Indian street theater.

PLATE'E - Opera by Jean-Philippe Rameau

Photo Credit: Duane Tink

Dutta then performed as a soloist dancer with Des Moines Metro Opera, one of the country’s most adventurous opera companies, under choreographer Issac Martin Lerner. His roles in large-scale productions included:

Platée by Jean-Philippe Rameau

by Jean-Philippe Rameau The Queen of Spades by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

As one of only two soloist dancers in these operas, Dutta performed prominently alongside principal vocalists, further integrating his dance expertise with operatic storytelling.

Teaching Dance Across Continents

Dutta’s teaching career reflects his versatility and international scope. He served as Lead Teaching Artist for Notes in Motion under Artistic Director Amanda Selwyn, instructing students in the fundamentals of hip-hop dance.

He also traveled to India, conducting workshops in multiple cities, teaching contemporary floor work and partnering techniques, demonstrating fluency across a wide range of dance styles and cross-cultural approaches.

AAIYE(Welcome) by Rovaco Dance Company

Transition into Scenic and Set Design

Building on his architectural background and performance experience, Dutta transitioned into scenic and set design, emphasizing spatial storytelling and the creation of immersive environments that respond to movement and narrative.

At Rose Brand, one of the U.S.’s most established manufacturers of theatrical backdrops and custom track systems, Dutta serves as Senior Fabrication Specialist. His work includes designing custom scenic backdrops and track systems for moving scenery, providing the physical frameworks that support theater, opera, and live performances.

ORESTEIA

Play by Aeschylus- Adapted by Robert Ike

Directed by Sara Holdren

Photo credit: Ella Bromblin

High-Profile Paramount Projects

Dutta’s spatial intelligence and design expertise have led him to high-profile projects with Paramount, where he serves as Art Director, overseeing on-site production teams and ensuring visual cohesion.

Recent and upcoming projects include:

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18 Premiere Party (December 2025) — A high-visibility entertainment event with full brand integration.

— A high-visibility entertainment event with full brand integration. “Outwit, Outplay, Outlast: Celebrating 50 Seasons of Survivor” at the Paley Center for Media (February 2026) — A dynamic, immersive exhibit celebrating the iconic TV series, requiring large-scale set design and careful spatial planning for audience interaction.

The Doctor's Dilemma

Play by George Bernard Shaw

Directed by Janet Zarish

PC: Ella Bromblin

A Multidisciplinary Vision

Siddharth Dutta’s career embodies an interdisciplinary identity: performer, teacher, designer, and visual storyteller. From India to the U.S., from dance studios to opera houses and large-scale live events, his work merges architecture and performance, creating immersive, technically precise, and emotionally resonant experiences.

By understanding space both as a performer and as a designer, Dutta shapes the way audiences experience movement and narrative — establishing himself as a leader and innovator in contemporary performance design.