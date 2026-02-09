Siddharth Dutta Designs Performance Across Stage and Screen

A multidisciplinary artist merges architecture, movement, and live production in New York theater and events
In a Manhattan studio, Siddharth Dutta sketches the contours of a stage set while considering the movement of performers across it. His designs integrate architecture, costume, and choreography, producing spaces where performers interact with the environment as part of the storytelling.
Trained as an architect in India, Siddharth Dutta’s understanding of space and structure laid the foundation for his artistic vision. This architectural thinking continues to inform every aspect of his work, from performance to scenic design.
He moved to New York specifically to pursue professional dance training, joining Peridance Center, where he trained intensively for three years in contemporary and ballet techniques.
After completing his training, Dutta joined ROVACO Dance Company under Artistic Director Rohan Bhargava. The company is known for blending Indian classical, Bollywood, and contemporary dance forms while telling Indian narratives.
Dutta performed lead roles in productions including:
Dutta then performed as a soloist dancer with Des Moines Metro Opera, one of the country’s most adventurous opera companies, under choreographer Issac Martin Lerner. His roles in large-scale productions included:
As one of only two soloist dancers in these operas, Dutta performed prominently alongside principal vocalists, further integrating his dance expertise with operatic storytelling.
Dutta’s teaching career reflects his versatility and international scope. He served as Lead Teaching Artist for Notes in Motion under Artistic Director Amanda Selwyn, instructing students in the fundamentals of hip-hop dance.
He also traveled to India, conducting workshops in multiple cities, teaching contemporary floor work and partnering techniques, demonstrating fluency across a wide range of dance styles and cross-cultural approaches.
Building on his architectural background and performance experience, Dutta transitioned into scenic and set design, emphasizing spatial storytelling and the creation of immersive environments that respond to movement and narrative.
At Rose Brand, one of the U.S.’s most established manufacturers of theatrical backdrops and custom track systems, Dutta serves as Senior Fabrication Specialist. His work includes designing custom scenic backdrops and track systems for moving scenery, providing the physical frameworks that support theater, opera, and live performances.
Dutta’s spatial intelligence and design expertise have led him to high-profile projects with Paramount, where he serves as Art Director, overseeing on-site production teams and ensuring visual cohesion.
Recent and upcoming projects include:
Siddharth Dutta’s career embodies an interdisciplinary identity: performer, teacher, designer, and visual storyteller. From India to the U.S., from dance studios to opera houses and large-scale live events, his work merges architecture and performance, creating immersive, technically precise, and emotionally resonant experiences.
By understanding space both as a performer and as a designer, Dutta shapes the way audiences experience movement and narrative — establishing himself as a leader and innovator in contemporary performance design.
Videos