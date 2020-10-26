Spotlight on Plays Continues With RACE Starring Ed O'Neill, David Alan Grier and More on October 29

Race will be presented on Thursday, October 29 at 5PM PT/8PM PT, and will be available until Monday, November 2.

The "Spotlight on Plays" series continues with David Mamet's RACE on Thursday, October 29 at 8PM EST/ 5PM PST. The cast stars Ed O'Neill, 2020 Tony Award nominee David Alan Grier recreating his Tony-nominated performance, Alicia Stith, and Richard Thomas also recreating his role from the 2009 Broadway production. Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad directs.

David Mamet's provocative play RACE concerns three lawyers defending a wealthy white executive charged with raping a black woman.

The "Spotlight on Plays" events are livestreamed at 8PM EST/5PM PST. RACE will be available until Monday, November 2. Tickets for all events are on sale now and sold exclusively on TodayTix. Ticket buyers can access the events through the TodayTix app or todaytix.com at a "Pay What You Can" rate starting at $5. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor's Fund.

The fall series will continue with David Mamet's BOSTON MARRIAGE (November 12), a new adaptation of UNCLE VANYA (November 19), a reunion with the original Broadway cast of Donald Margulies' TIME STANDS STILL (December 3) and Robert's O'Hara's BARBECUE (December 10).

In spring 2021, the series will continue with: THE OHIO STATE MURDERS by Adrienne Kennedy; THE THANKSGIVING PLAY by Larissa FastHorse; DEAR ELIZABETH by Sarah Ruhl and ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS by Pearl Cleage and WATCH ON THE RHINE by Lillian Hellman. Further details including additional titles, dates, directors and casting will be announced shortly.

To learn more about "Spotlight on Plays" series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.

RACE is Executive Produced by Jeffrey Richards and Produced by Patty Baker/Good Productions, Barbara Freitag, Jim Glaub, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith and Jacob Soroken Porter. Associate Producer is Terry Schnuck.

