Spike Lee Is Working with PASSING STRANGE Writers on Viagra Movie Musical

The film will be based on "All Rise: The Untold Story of The Guys Who Launched Viagra."

Film legend Spike Lee is planning his next project- a movie musical about the creation of Viagra. According to EW, Lee is working with playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah on the screenplay, which is based on David Kusher's 2018 Esquire piece- "All Rise: The Untold Story of The Guys Who Launched Viagra."

Passing Strange writers Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald will write the music.

Lee released the following statement on the project:

First And Foremost,I Thank Ms. Jacquelyn Shelton Lee. I Thank My Late Mother For As She Would Say Taking 'My Narrow,Rusty Behind' Dragging,Kickin' And Screamin' To The Movies When I Wuz A Nappy Headed Kid Growing Up In Da Streets Of Da People's Republic Of Brooklyn. I Did Not Want To See Corny People Singin' And Dancin'. I Instead Wanted To Play With My Friends On Da Block,Stoop Ball,Stick Ball,Punch Ball, Soft Ball, Basketball,2 Hand Touch, Tackle Football, Coco Leevio, Johnny On Da Pony, Hot,Peas And Butter, Crack Top,Down Da Sewer And Of Course-Booty's Up. All The Great New York City Street Games That Might Be Sadly Lost Forever. My Father,Bill Lee,Jazz/Folk Bassist,Composer HATED HollyWeird Movies,Henceforth And What Not,Me Being The Eldest Of 5 Children I Became Mommy's Movie Date. She Was A Cinefile. Thank You Lawdy She Didn't Listen To My Ongoing Complaints About Musicals. So Finally Going Into My 4th Decade As A Filmmaker I Will Be Directing An DANCIN',ALL SINGIN' MUSICAL Spike Lee Joint And I Can't Wait. My Moms Has Been Waiting TOO!!! And Dats Da Rodgers And Hammerstein Truth,Ruth."

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You