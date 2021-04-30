Special Screening of IN THE HEIGHTS to be Presented at Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival

The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival will host a Special Preview Screening of Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming In the Heights, the highly-anticipated film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Broadway musical from director Jon M. Chu, on Friday June 4th 2021. In addition, LALIFF and the Tribeca Festival will partner as a celebration of their 20th anniversaries.

"We cannot wait to share this incredible film with our audience as part of this year's festival," says Edward James Olmos. "In the Heights celebrates the Latino culture and allows us to continue to support our mission of providing a platform of stories that are told by us and for us. We are equally excited to partner with such a renowned film festival like Tribeca and we know that this will be a partnership that will flourish over the years."

"Congratulations to LALIFF on their 20th anniversary of extraordinary storytelling for Latino filmmakers, artists and visionaries everywhere. We celebrate this incredible partnership with a shared goal, to beautifully showcase diverse and under-represented voices through the power of film," said Robert De Niro, Actor and Co-Founder of the Tribeca Festival.

"In the Heights is a story about a community," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. "For 20 years, the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival and Edward James Olmos have been uplifting and providing a platform for Latino artists to share their own stories. It is with tremendous admiration and gratitude for those who have come before us that I am honored and humbled to have In the Heights screen for the LALIFF community."

Chu stated, "Making In the Heights for the big screen and being able to bring the world that Lin-Manuel created to life in a whole new way has been an incredible journey, and it's such a privilege to have the film be a part of this festival, which honors the very community we celebrate in the film."

The preview of In the Heights will take place one week before the film premieres in theaters and on HBO Max and will be held at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre. In the Heights will be one of several in-person screenings held during this year's LALIFF.

The film is directed by Jon M. Chu and centers around the vibrant Washington Heights community and a bodega owner named Usnavi, who dreams about a better life. The film stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Biatriz, Dascha Polanco, singer Marc Anthony and Jimmy Smits.

Chu directed the film from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes, based on the musical stage play, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and concept by Miranda. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

Behind the camera, Chu reunited with his Crazy Rich Asians production designer, Nelson Coates, and editor, Myron Kerstein. He also collaborated with director of photography Alice Brooks and costume designer Mitchell Travers. Original songs by Miranda. Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman served as executive music producers. The choreography is by Christopher Scott.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a 5000 Broadway / Barrio Grrrl! / Likely Story / SGS Pictures Production, A Jon M. Chu Film, In the Heights. Slated to open on June 11, 2021 in theaters and on HBO Max, the film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release. It is rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive references.

This year's full program will be comprised of feature films, episodics, music, XR projects and short films, including those from LALIFF's inaugural Latinx Inclusion Fellowship Series. The program and complete schedule of events will be announced in early May.

For additional information please visit LALIFF.