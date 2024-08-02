Special Offer: NEWSIES at STAGES St. Louis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It’s time to make headlines with Disney’s NEWSIES, the smash-hit, crowd pleasing, Tony Award-Winning musical that marks the first Disney production to be featured in STAGES’ mainstage season! This rousing tale takes us to New York City where a band of newsboys, led by the charismatic Jack Kelly, become unlikely heroes as they stand up to the titans of the publishing industry. Along the way they learn what it means to come together, fight for what they believe in, and truly seize the day.

Disney’s NEWSIES is an uplifting story fit for every member of the family and packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message.

Use Code PAPES45 for $45 Tickets During the Following Performances:

Tuesdays at 7 pm

Fridays at 7 pm

Saturdays at 7 pm