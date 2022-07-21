Special Offer: A Celebration of Rising Black Artists

A Celebration of Rising Black Artists aims to showcase black performers amid the various journeys within their career. With voices that need to be heard amongst the Broadway community, this concert presents artists currently on the rise to great things. The next generation of singers, writers, and producers will take the stage, displaying virtuosic artistry that span all areas of musical theater. Featuring performers from MJ The Musical, Hamilton, Waitress, and Moulin Rouge, this will be a night you do not want to miss. Come experience what is only the beginning for these artists and witness their rise to the top!



"THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42"

Get More Information