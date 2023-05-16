South Street Seaport Museum to Present Poets Afloat On The 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree

South Street Seaport Museum will present the fourth annual NYC Poets Afloat group poetry reading aboard the tall ship Wavertree, May 20, 2023, from 12-2pm. Poets have been invited to participate in micro-residencies aboard ships in New York Harbor, where they have been inspired to write and create poetry while being surrounded by the city's bustling waters. Now, these poets will gather on the deck of Wavertree for a group reading, sharing their creative works with the audience. This event is free for all to attend, and advance registration is required. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the magic of poetry on the high seas! seaportmuseum.org/poetsafloat.

Poets

Christopher Encarnacion, Malcolm Tariq, Gerald Wagoner, Cat Wei, Helene Fisher, Nidhi Gandhi, Gia Anansi-Shakur, Brad Vogel, and Sarah Sarai

Donations made during registration support the host vessels and organizations: Waterfront Barge Museum, Tideland Institute, Lilac Preservation Project, PortSide New York, Sheepshead Bay Yacht Club, NY Media Boat, and the South Street Seaport Museum.

More Information

Access to Wavertree requires climbing a small set of ladder-type stairs and an angled gangway.

Extend Your Visit

Before and after the poetry reading, participants are invited to take advantage of free General Admission to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to three gallery exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree. Free guided tours of the 1908 lightship Ambrose, a floating lighthouse, are also available. Selection of timed-entry is required for Ambrose tours.

Be sure to review the latest COVID-19 protocols before attending.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org