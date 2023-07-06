South Street Seaport Museum to Present PRIDE FROM ABOVE This Month

Pride from Above is a one-hour aerial journey across the globe created by National Geographic to give a spectacular view of LGBTQ+ Pride as it's never been seen before.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

South Street Seaport Museum and the LGBTQ+ sailing club Knickerbocker Sailing Association will host a free film screening of Pride from Above, held at Pier 17 on July 26, at 6:30pm.

Pride from Above is a one-hour aerial journey across the globe created by National Geographic to give a spectacular view of LGBTQ+ Pride as it's never been seen before. Take in the sights captured by flying cameras that soared above New York's 2022 Rainbows on the Hudson sail, where rainbow flags sail across the Hudson River, see how the spirit of Pride manifests on the streets of Reykjavik, Iceland, and much more.

The evening will be introduced by James Weichert, the Captain of KSA, and will conclude with a toast and Q&A with Weichert who is featured in the film.

Registration is encouraged for this free event but walk ups will be accommodated as possible. A complimentary toast will follow the presentation. seaportmuseum.org/pride-from-above

About Knickerbocker Sailing Association

Knickerbocker Sailing Association is a non-profit gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender boating club, now in its 30th year. We encourage members who support diversity and enjoy getting out on the water of the greater New York area. Members do not need sailing or boating experience to join, because we are a welcoming group that will teach each other the basics of sailing, boating and boat safety. Our membership consists of over 150 members, including crew, captains of sailboats and powerboats, and we all love the outdoors and the water. ksasailing.org

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org




