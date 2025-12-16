South Street Seaport Museum to Present January Monthly Family Activity: Signal Flag Swags

Weekends bring fun activities for the whole family to the South Street Seaport Museum. Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Seaport Museum galleries, the tall ship Wavertree, and the lightship Ambrose.

Book your free January family activity tickets here.

January 2026: Signal Flag Swags

Throughout the month of January, come let your creativity fly at the Seaport Museum by making your own signal flag swags.

For centuries, flags were the only form of communication between ships at sea, and between ships and the shore. In the 19th century, signaling with special flags developed into a system capable of passing several types of information and relatively elaborate messages. This even became a successful form of communication between crews who didn't share a common language. Learn more about how sailors communicate using these vibrant flags that feature different patterns, shapes, and colors, while making your own banner that spells out whatever message you like. There will also be opportunities to use your new-found skill by decoding others' signal flag messages.

This family activity will be offered Saturdays and Sundays from January 3 through February 1. The activity will take place indoors at 14 Fulton Street. Want to learn more about Maritime Flags? Check out our See the Flying Colorsblog post for more information and history about flags and how the Seaport Museum cares for the flags in its collection.