South Street Seaport Museum to Present Fresh Prints Featuring Special Seasonal And Holiday Designs

South Street Seaport Museum will present Fresh Prints on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 6pm at 211 Water Street. Come to Bowne & Co. for a one-of-a-kind New York experience! This free open house will feature a breadth of printing equipment that you will be invited to use with special seasonal and holiday designs. Celebrate the holiday season and see how the designers at Bowne lock up limited edition designs that showcase some of the more eccentric parts from the Seaport Museum's printing and graphic arts collection. seaportmuseum.org/fresh-prints

Advanced registration is encouraged for this free open house but walkups will be accommodated as possible. Anyone ages 12 and up is welcome. All participants get to take home the items they print during the afternoon. These popular workshops fill quickly, so claim your tickets today!

Bowne & Co. Stationers Gift Emporium

This holiday season, stop by Bowne & Co., Stationers gift emporium to pick up holiday cards and unique gifts for those on your holiday list and enjoy the historical charm of the South Street Seaport Museum's turn-of-the-century letterpress print shop. From stationery essentials, holiday cards, and books, to house-designed and printed letterpress works, custom stationery, and more, Bowne & Co. is open Wednesday-Sunday 11am-5pm and offering extended holiday hours throughout December to accommodate your gifting needs! Starting December 5-December 21, Bowne & Co. will extend its hours on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11am-7pm. Shop in-person at 211 Water Street or online at bowne.co.