South Street Seaport Museum to Present Free August Family Activity Weekends: Lenape Games

South Street Seaport Museum will present free August Family Activity Weekends program on Saturdays and Sundays from August 2 to 31, 2025, from 11am to 4:45pm.

August 2025: Lenape Games

Weekends in August offer families the opportunity to come aboard the tall ship Wavertree for a journey into the Greater New York region's rich past through fun, interactive games! Discover the traditions of the area's Indigenous people and play the same games that were enjoyed here long before the city we know today.

Family-friendly activities include Selahtinalìtin (sˈɛlɑːtˌɪnɐlˌɪtɪn): a scattering straws game similar to Pick Up Sticks or Jackstraws, and Mamantuhwin (mˈæmɐntˌuːwɪn): a dice-and-bowl game inspired by the whirligig beetle. Experience the excitement of these traditional games and connect with the history of Lenapehoking, the land now known as South Street Seaport. For more information: seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends

Upcoming Schedule

Saturday, August 2, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, August 3, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Saturday, August 9, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, August 10, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Saturday, August 16, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, August 17, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Saturday, August 23, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, August 24, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Saturday, August 30, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

Sunday, August 31, 2025; 11am-4:45pm

About Family Activity Weekends

Weekends bring fun activities for the whole family to the South Street Seaport Museum. Timely hands-on activities and engagement stations for visitors of all ages provide creative opportunities that illuminate history and life at sea while enhancing your visit to the Seaport Museum's galleries, the tall ship Wavertree, and the lightship Ambrose. Activities and their locations change each month to highlight various aspects of maritime history, New York City's beginnings as a port city, or the Museum's collections and offerings. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends