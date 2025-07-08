South Street Seaport Museum to Present City Of Water Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



South Street Seaport Museum, Waterfront Alliance, and climate-conscious partners will present the 18th annual City of Water Day, which provides programs and activities across the region that champion a climate-resilient New York and New Jersey Harbor. seaportmuseum.org/city-of-water

Free Museum Admission | July 12 | 11am-5pm

For this special initiative, the Museum joins dozens of communities across all five boroughs, Westchester and Rockland counties, and northern New Jersey who will host events on and near the water that celebrate the importance of a resilient and equitably shared waterfront.

Take advantage of free admission to the Seaport Museum throughout the day, which will allow you to explore all of the exhibitions on view and two historic ships at Pier 16. In addition, the Museum will be offering a free all-ages activity focused on watersheds and +Pool will be on site to present "Water Diaries," inviting attendees to share their thoughts on a water-related prompt.

Advanced registration for free admission to the Museum is suggested. Walk-ups will be accommodated as possible.

Sounds of the Sea for Solidarity | 11am-5pm | Free with Admission

Stop by the Seaport Museum for an immersive sound experience designed for City of Water Day. This day-long program invites you to commune with the waters of New York Harbor through five participatory, artist-led sound installations and performances that explore solidarity with life in and around the sea.

Artists Dylan Gauthier, Suzanne Thorpe, Cal Fish, Marina Zurkow and Anna Rose Hopkins, as well as Eugene Lew will offer meditative and multi-sensory experiences shaped by field recordings, live interventions, soft sculptures, and underwater acoustics. Highlights include Gauthier's evolving underwater recording project OVER//UNDER, Thorpe's sonic reflections on New York City's watershed infrastructure, Cal Fish's sound sculptures and oral histories, and Zurkow and Hopkins's immersive ASMR audio theater A Liquid Wanting.

From 3pm to 4pm, the series of installations culminates in a collective, improvised composition by all participating artists, performed in the resonant cargo hold of the 1885 tall ship Wavertree-a "community hour" in sound that builds solidarity through deep listening and shared presence with the sea.

Access to these installations is included in free Museum admission for City of Water Day. No registration needed to experience these works.