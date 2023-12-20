South Street Seaport Museum to Host Family Activity Weekends January 2024

Every weekend in January, the Seaport Museum is inviting kids, families, and visitors of all ages to explore the fascinating world of bells. Discover the centuries-old maritime technology of ships' bells, which played a crucial role in marking time aboard vessels and facilitating communication between passing ships. seaportmuseum.org/family-activity-weekends

In the Museum's introduction galleries at 12 Fulton Street, we'll learn about the divisions of the working day utilized by ship crews known as a 4-hour watch system. Visitors can actively participate by using a hand-held bell to ring for specific times of the day.

We will then venture aboard the lightship Ambrose to understand the pivotal role its bell played in ensuring the visibility and audibility of this floating lighthouse in all weather conditions. The visit on board will culminate with an opportunity for guests to hear the bell ring first-hand. Don't miss this hands-on and educational experience that brings maritime history to life.

This family activity is free with General Admission and will be offered every weekend from January 6-February 4. No registration required. Stop by anytime from 11am-4:30pm to participate in this maritime-inspired experience. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

For those interested in a comprehensive tour of Ambrose, secure your space on a tour in advance. seaportmuseum.org/ambrose

1908 Lightship Ambrose

Lightship LV-87, also known as Ambrose, was built in 1907 as a floating lighthouse to guide ships safely from the Atlantic Ocean into the Lower New York Bay. Occupying her station from 1908-1932, she guided mariners to the nation's busiest port, and welcomed over six million immigrants into New York Harbor. On guided tours of Ambrose,Seaport Museum visitors learn the special features that allowed this floating lighthouse to stay on station, be seen, and heard, and learn about the significant influence of the immigrant experience on the city's growth. seaportmuseum.org/ambrose

Extend Your Visit

Anytime between Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5pm, get Pay What You Wish General Admission tickets to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to all current exhibitions on view in the introduction gallery space at 12 Fulton Street and access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree. Free timed tickets for a tour of the 1908 lightship Ambrose and creative family activities are available at no additional cost. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org