South Street Seaport Museum Halloween At The Seaport With Free Pumpkin Painting

South Street Seaport Museum participates in Halloween at the Seaport with FREE pumpkin painting at Pier 16, 12pm-4pm, October 30-31, 2021.

Kids can unleash their creativity and have fun painting delightful decorative pumpkins that have been delivered from upstate farms by sail freight-just like in the old days!-by Schooner Apollonia. Guests can also participate in the Museum's Black Cat Scavenger Hunt on Wavertree and Ambrose as well as other Halloween fun throughout Seaport Museum Open Days. For more information and to register, visit seaportmuseum.org/Pumpkin-Painting.

Seaport Museum Open Days include self-guided free tours of the 1885 tall ship Wavertree and scheduled tours of the 1908 lightship Ambrose, as well as an outdoor exhibition on Pier 16, on both Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, on Saturday, Bowne & Co. will present demonstrations of the 19th century printing process with a variety of presses and equipment from the Museum's Printing History Collection outdoors on the steps of 209-211 Water Street. Rides on 1930 tugboat W. O. Decker are also available for purchase on both days. For details and tickets, visit seaportmuseum.org/visitwavertree.

Other Halloween at the Seaport festivities include the Hester Street Fair, Fulton Stall Market, Haunted Halloween Books, a Halloween block party, and trick-or-treating, with more information on the neighborhood events at theseaport.nyc/events/halloween-at-the-seaport/.

Seaport Museum Members receive discounted price points on Museum activities. Memberships start at $50 and help support Museum's exhibitions, preserve the ships and the collections, grow public programs, and serve over 12,000 students through education initiatives. To join the Museum as a Member, visit seaportmuseum.org/membership. The South Street Seaport Museum's indoor spaces are currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.