South Street Seaport Museum Extends Sailing Season: Autumn Adventures On The Water

Due to popular demand, South Street Seaport Museum's Sailing Season has been extended. Tickets for new October dates for sails aboard the 1885 Schooner Pioneer and rides on the 1930 tugboat W.O. Decker are now available!

As the Autumn season sets in, there's no better time for a weekend adventure on the water-there are now eight additional October trips to choose from beyond the previously announced September schedule. Space is limited, so don't miss this chance to enjoy a sail with the Seaport Museum!

The Museum's Autumn Adventures on the Water offer you the exclusive opportunity to take in the breathtaking views of the Big Apple from the deck of National Register-listed vessels. As you set sail on an unforgettable journey, you'll witness some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan's architectural treasures, Governors Island, Ellis Island, and more. Tickets to sail on these two historical vessels range from $15-$70 and are now on sale. seaportmuseum.org/sailnyharbor

Take a Ride on the 1930 Tugboat W.O. Decker | Saturday and Sunday | $15-$30

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind adventure on the last surviving New York-built wooden tugboat W.O. Decker, named "Tugboat of the Year" by the prestigious Steamship Historical Society of America! On these 75-minute rides you'll feel the thrill of adventure and the excitement of discovering New York City from a whole new vantage point. This experience is particularly popular with tweens, teens, and boat enthusiasts! seaportmuseum.org/decker

W.O. Decker's 75-minute rides are offered every Saturday and Sunday at 1pm and 2:30pm now through October 1, and the final Autumn rides will be on Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8 at 1pm.

Sail the New York Harbor on the 1885 Schooner Pioneer | Wednesday-Sunday | $20-$70

Experience New York City like never before with the Seaport Museum's two-hour daytime and sunset sails aboard the historic 1885 schooner Pioneer! Guests on board have the chance to get hands-on and help raise a sail or simply sit back, relax, and soak up the stunning scenery. And, for the perfect al fresco dining experience, bring along your favorite meal or snack, along with your preferred beverages or even a bottle of wine to sip on deck. seaportmuseum.org/pioneer

Pioneer's 2-hour Sunset Sails are offered every Wednesday-Saturday at 6:30pm now through September 30, and Daytime Sails are offered every Saturday and Sunday at 1pm and 4pm now through October 1. New Autumn sails are offered every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm from October 7-October 21.

Extend Your Visit

This activity is included in your Pay What You Wish General Admission ticket to the Seaport Museum. General Admission includes access to three exhibitions on view at 12 Fulton Street as well as a walk through Wavertree at whatever price is right for you--free in-person admission, the full ticket price, or any amount in between. seaportmuseum.org/general-admission

Charter a Private Sail

Looking for a unique and unforgettable way to celebrate a special occasion or impress your clients with an exciting corporate outing? Look no further than the Seaport Museum's private charters on Pioneer and W.O. Decker! These unique vessels provide the perfect backdrop for a group adventure, celebration, or corporate event. Whether you're looking to host a birthday party, anniversary celebration, or team-building outing, the Seaport Museum has got you covered. Pioneer charters range from $2,000 to $3,750 for either a two- or three-hour sail, for up to 36 people. W.O. Decker charters are $1,100 for a two-hour ride for up to 14 people. To reserve your group and book a custom charter experience today, contact charters@seany.orgcharters@seany.org or visit seaportmuseum.org/charters.

Take Your Classroom on a Field Trip

Educational programs and field trips are also offered aboard both ships, and booking for school groups and summer camps is now open. Head into New York Harbor for an outdoor educational experience that your group will never forget. During a two- or three-hour sailing program, each group will enjoy engaging activities such as hauling on ropes to raise sail, viewing the Statue of Liberty and other historic landmarks, and trawling for organisms from the bottom of the Harbor. Programs are custom-tailored to fit the desired grade level, age groups, and curriculum, with pricing starting at $500. Scholarships are available, and Title I school groups are encouraged to apply. To learn more or to reserve your group today, contact education@seany.org.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins." seaportmuseum.org

#

#SouthStreetSeaportMuseum #WhereNewYorkBegins

@SouthStreetSeaportMuseum - Facebook

@seaportmuseum - Instagram

@seaportmuseum - Twitter

@seaportmuseum - TikTok