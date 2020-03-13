South Street Seaport Museum Announces Temporary Closure In Light Of The COVID-19 Virus

South Street Seaport Museum will temporarily close to the public beginning tomorrow, March 13, 2020 for at least two weeks.

Capt. Jonathan Boulware, President of the South Street Seaport Museum said, "We've been planning for this possibility. It's painful to do, but we must take care of our staff and visitors. We have a duty, too, as a civic organization, as a convener of people, to do our part to help stem the spread of this virus. When and at what pace the Seaport Museum will reopen to the public will be determined through thoughtful consideration of this rapidly evolving situation. We continue to follow guidance from our City and State governmental partners as well as from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO)."

Suspension of public operations follows:

a-? All public access at the Museum's locations including 12 Fulton Street, Bowne & Co. on Water Street and the ships,

Wavertree and

Ambrose on Pier 16, including the previously announced Pi Day Celebration

a-? Volunteer workdays previously scheduled for March 14 and 21

a-? Onsite K-12 education programs

a-? miniMates early childhood program (a new start date will be scheduled)

a-? In-school residency programming





