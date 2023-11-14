South Street Seaport Museum Announces Free November Book Club Event KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON: THE OSAGE MURDERS And THE BIRTH OF THE FBI

The free event will be held on November 27, 2023, at 6:30pm at 207 Water Street.

Nov. 14, 2023

In honor of American Indian Heritage Month, South Street Seaport Museum announces that the November selection of the Seaport Museum Book Club is Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by award-winning author David Grann. The free event will be held on November 27, 2023, at 6:30pm at 207 Water Street. seaportmuseum.org/bookclub

Join Seaport Museum staff for a timely read of this National Book Award Finalist. Now a major motion picture directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, this book has been called "A masterful work of literary journalism crafted with the urgency of a mystery" by The Boston Globe, and has won many awards.

This nonfiction masterpiece offers critical examination of how and why Native voices have been marginalized or omitted from history. Utilizing the book's narrative as a springboard, attendees will engage in a thought-provoking dialogue about the shared experiences of Indigenous communities in both Oklahoma where the book is set, and New Amsterdam now home to South Street Seaport Historic District. The historical context of the ruthless pursuit of power and control will be expertly presented by Museum staff and will shed light on how the story of New Amsterdam was constructed without the perspective of the Native populations at its heart.

This discussion will invite more active questioning as to whether we have progressed in presenting a more inclusive history and what it signifies to reevaluate the past with a critical eye on the motives of those who dictated the narrative. With the recent release of the film adaptation of the book, now is the ideal moment to delve into this compelling work.

Killers of the Flower Moon is available for purchase at most bookstores. Register for the November meeting of the Seaport Museum Book Club today to receive a 10% off discount code for online orders of the book at McNally Jackson Books. mcnallyjackson.com

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the heart of the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."




