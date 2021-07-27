South Fork Natural History Museum Presents 32nd Gala Benefit, July 31

The South Fork Natural History Museum, the only state-of-the-art natural history museum on the South Fork of Long Island, is pleased to announce that its 32nd Annual Summer Gala Benefit (The Journey Forward: Reconnecting Through Nature) will take place at the museum in Bridgehampton on Saturday, July 31st, 2021 to benefit SOFO's educational and environmental programs and initiatives empowering families to be responsible stewards of our planet.

The event will commemorate 32 years of leadership in nature conservation and education, and growth from a small nature clubhouse founded in 1988 by SOFO Board President Andrew Sabin and a group of South Fork naturalists concerned about the future of the area's fragile ecosystems, to an acclaimed state-of-the-art museum highly regarded for its outstanding nature exhibits and over 270 annual educational programs focusing on environmental stewardship, climate change, sustainable energy, marine science, community outreach, and more. SOFO works with people of all ages, offering hope and purpose as we strive to ensure the well-being and sustainability of our planet.

This year's summer gala benefit will honor Dr. Indy Burke, an ecosystem ecologist and the Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. Dean at the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies; Michael B. Gerrard, Andrew Sabin Professor of Professional Practice and Director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia Law School; Chef Kerry Heffernan, Chef at Grand Banksin Manhattan, a seafood sustainability and conservation leader who serves on the City Harvest Food Council; and environmentalists and long-time SOFO friends Kim & Greg Lippmann (SOFO Board Trustee) and their family. The event will be hosted by Ambassador, Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, a world renowned chef, who began her international culinary journey at Michelin three-star restaurant Guy Savoy in Paris; Carole Crist, American businesswoman and former First Lady of Florida; and Dottie Herman, CEO of Douglas Elliman Real Estate LLC.

The evening will feature a VIP cocktail reception from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm that will feature tours of the Museum and Grounds, music by Alfredo Merat, and a special guest appearance by Ambassadors of SOFO's Native Wildlife from the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center. Following the VIP cocktail reception will be the main reception that will include an honoree presentation, dinner catered by Elegant Affairs Catering, spirits and beverages provided by Amagansett Wines and Spirits, Two Chicks Cocktails, Channing Daughters Winery, J.A. Baczewski Monopolowa Vodka and Gin, Lambay Irish Whiskey and Hampton Coffee Company. Entertainment will include Modern Mentalist Kevin Nicholas, dancing with DJ Danja, surprise guests, and live auctions that include opportunities to explore South America's Wetland Jewel Pantanal in Brazil or investigate the lemurs in Madagascar with Time Magazine's "Hero for the Plant" Russ Mittermeier. Other live auction offerings include a Tom Brady Field Experience to play catch with NFL quarterback Tom Brady, Flowering of the Vines at Opus Vineyard - May 2022, a trip to St. Bart's, and more.

SOFO's host committee includes notable names such as Taja Abitbol Cone, Greg Matthews, Sheila Rosenblum, and Adam Weiss. Media sponsors include Dan's Papers, Hamptons Magazine, James Lane Post, The Express News Groups, and The Village Voice.

We send a very special thank you to the Andrew Sabin Family Foundation.

VIP Tickets are $1,400 and general admission tickets are $550. VIP Tables range from $10,000 - $50,000. Personalized sponsorship packages are available. For VIP tickets, tables, and business sponsorship opportunities, call Diana Aceti, Director of Development at 631-903- 7217 or email daceti@sofo.org. General admission tickets can be purchased online at https://sofo.org/summer-gala or by calling 631-537-9735.

SOFO is committed to creating a safe, enjoyable experience for all guests. Guests will be asked to please kindly provide proof of vaccination status and or a document showing proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. Please note that all Covid precautions will be strictly enforced. For updates, please call 631-537-9735 or visit https://sofo.org/summer-gala.