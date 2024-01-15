Soprano Amanda Simms and Pianist Amber Scherer Kick Off City Lyric Opera's Spring Programming

The performance takes place Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7:30 PM.

By: Jan. 15, 2024

Soprano Amanda Simms and Pianist Amber Scherer Kick Off City Lyric Opera's Spring Programming

Soprano Amanda Simms, in collaboration with pianist Amber Scherer, is set to grace The Blue Gallery in New York City with a captivating solo recital on January 27, 2024, at 7:30 PM. This event, produced by City Lyric Opera, spotlights women and underrepresented voices in opera and classical music, including works by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov and black composer H.T. Burleigh.

A graduate of the Peabody Institute, Amanda Simms has garnered accolades throughout her career, including being awarded the George Castelle Memorial Award and the Artistic Excellence Scholarship from the Peabody Institute; prizes from the Camille Coloratura Awards, Partners for the Arts Competition, and Jensen Foundation Vocal Competition. She was recently seen as the soprano soloist in the Mozart Requiem with the Peabody Symphony Orchestra during the 2022/23 season.

Korean-German pianist and educator, Amber Scherer, is a graduate of Oberlin College & Conservatory with degrees in Psychology and Piano Performance. Her commitment to accessibility and diversity in music is reflected in her work as a Resident Teaching Artist for the AmeriCorps/ArtistYear program and as a Piano Faculty member at the Brooklyn Music School. Amber is pursuing a Master's in Collaborative Piano at The Juilliard School, supported by the 2022 Segal Education Award from the U.S. Department of Education.

The recital kicks off City Lyric Opera's spring 2024 programming and highlights the organization's shift towards artist-led programming to better showcase the extraordinary talents of NYC-based artists. The event will take place at The Blue Gallery in New York City. Tickets start at $25.

Ticketing and Program Information

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7:30 PM

The Blue Gallery

222 E 46th Street

General Admission $25

Click Here




