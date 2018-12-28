Sophie Okonedo, Thandie Newton and More Selected For New Year Honours 2019

More than 1,100 people have been recognized in the annual UK New Year Honours list. Among the many year's honorees are some familiar faces of stage and screen.

Actress Sophie Okonedo, who won a Tony Award for her performance in the 2014 Broadway revival of Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin In The Sun, earned a CBE for her service to drama.

Anthony Van Laast, choreographer of Mamma Mia! and Tina The Musical, earned a CBE for services to dance.

Academy Award-winner Thandie Newton received an OBE for services to film and charity. Film director Christopher Nolan also earned a CBE for his services to film.

Other notable honorees include legendary British model Twiggy, who received a damehood, author of The Handmaid's Tale Margaret Atwood was appointed to the Companions of Honour for services to literature, actor Jim Carson, best known for his work on Downton Abbey, also made OBE.

The honors list is determined by nine committees set up by the Cabinet Office. A small number of the honors are in the Queen's personal gift. The majority of honorees are people who have demonstrated outstanding service to charitable endeavors, acts of heroism, and community service.

