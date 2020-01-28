Sony and Netflix In Talks for MATILDA Movie Musical Distribution Deal

Matilda the Musical is headed to the big screen!

A film version of the hit musical is currently in the works, helmed by Matthew Warchus, who directed the original stage production.

Now Billboard is reporting that Sony Pictures and Netflix are partnering up to release the film.

According to reports the companies are currently working out a deal for a theatrical and home video release in the UK followed by a streaming deal on Netflix in other markets around the world.

No release date for either run has been announced.

Matilda is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Based on the book of the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda tells of a super-powered girl who uses her new skills to help those around her, all the while trying to deal with the atrocious Miss Trunchbull.

Filming is expected to take place from August to December 2020.

According to a casting call notice, casting will begin for the titular role in April 2020. Producers are IN SEARCH OF a girl aged 9-11, with a height of 4'3" or shorter, with a strong voice and movement skills.

Matilda will be produced by Working Title, which is responsible for musical films like Billy Elliot, Yesterday and Les Misérables.

Matilda the Musical is currently running in the West End, where it began on 24 November 2011 at the Cambridge Theatre, after its premiere at by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) at Stratford-upon-Avon from November 2010 to January 2011. It ran on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre, beginning April 13, 2013, and closed on January 1, 2017.





