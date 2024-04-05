Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Will Release Cast Recording Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The original cast recording of Stephen Sondheim's final musical, Here We Are, will be released next month. The musical, also by David Ives, will release an album on CD and digital platforms worldwide on Friday, May 17. The album will be available on 2-LP, 180g baby blue vinyl on Friday, September 6.

Preorder the album on CD and vinyl HERE.

The album will feature the cast of Joe Mantello’s celebrated world premiere production: Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray, Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce and Jeremy Shamos.

Here We Are was produced at The Shed by Tom Kirdahy, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and The Stephen Sondheim Trust, and ran for 129 performances.

Watch a sneak preview from the recording session below:

The album was produced by Sean Patrick Flahaven and Bill Rosenfield. Flahaven, who is Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord, worked with Sondheim for 25 years in various musical capacities, including on over a dozen albums, and won a GRAMMY Award® for producing the 2022 Broadway revival cast recording of Into the Woods. Rosenfield is responsible for the original recordings of Sondheim’s Assassins and Putting It Together, as well as over 60 other original cast recordings.

“This show is Steve’s final gift to us all, a brilliant, hilarious and always inventive collaboration with playwright David Ives and director Joe Mantello, performed by an incredible cast and band,” said Flahaven and Rosenfield. ”It was a privilege and genuine pleasure to record it.”

Here We Are (Original Cast Recording) has music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and music supervision and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani, conducting a 14-piece orchestra. The album was recorded and mixed by Ian Kagey and mastered by Oscar Zambrano. The album packaging was designed by Derek Bishop.

Tracklist

1. Here We Are (Overture)

2. The Road 1 (Part 1)

3. The Road 1 (Part 2)

4. The Road 1 (Part 3)

5. Café Everything (Toast 1)

6. Waiter’s Song

7. The Road 2

8. Bistro à la Mode (Toast 2)

9. It Is What It Is

10. The Road 3

11. Osteria Zeno (Toast 3)

12. The Soldier’s Dream

13. The Road 4 (Part 1)

14. The Road 4 (Part 2)

15. Oh, Look, Here's The Embassy!

16. Bishop’s Song

17. End of Act One

18. Entr’acte

19. Digestion

20. Shine

21. Hesitation

22. Double Duet

23. Interlude 1: Marianne And The Bear

24. Interlude 2: Wandering

25. Interlude 3: Snow

26. Hesitation (Reprise)

27. Exit Music

Here We Are had its world premiere at The Shed's Griffin Theatre in New York City, which opened on October 22, 2023 and ended its limited engagement on January 24, 2024 after 105 performances. The production was directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee David Ives and is inspired by two films, The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel, by Luis Buñuel.

