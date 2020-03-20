Social Roundup: What Have Broadway Stars Been Up To Since the Shutdown? - Week One

Click Here for More Articles on COVID19: Broadway Impact

While Broadway remains shut down, BroadwayWorld is keeping up with your favorite stars and giving you a peek at what they have been up to!

Every Friday, we'll be bringing you a new roundup from the past week, so be sure to check back with us weekly!

Check out this week's highlights from some of our favorite stars, including Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more!

Laura Benanti shares a flashback photo!

As part of her own #SunshineSongs campaign, Laura Benanti took to Twitter to share a flashback photo of herself as Dolly Levi in Hello, Dolly! at just 16 years old.

The Broadway stars boogied down to artists such as Beyonce, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, and more on Instagram Live!

Kristin Chenoweth cleans her house!

Cheno has taken up TikTok in her newly found free time. She favored us with a video of her disinfecting her home, while singing of course!

Elaine Paige sings us some Evita while cleaning!

The actress took to Twitter to share some tips on cleaning, as well as a video of herself cleaning her home. She even belts out a line of Evita while scrubbing a wall!

Lin-Manuel Miranda homeschools his children!

Home schooling, Day 1, morning shift:

-Reading went fine

-Chess went fine but the two year old tried to eat the captured pieces

-French went...okay. Any further than counting to 9 & I'm in trouble@VAMNit now doing math & science for the afternoon shift - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 16, 2020

Lin shared the woes of teaching his kids at home in a recent tweet. Glad to hear reading is going well, at least!

Debbie Allen hosts an online dance class!

The dancer and choreographer took to Instagram live to keep people's feet moving, even while stuck inside!

Lauren Molina sings us a quarantune!

Molina wrote a song titled "Stay-Put Sally" about the quarantine and social-distancing we've all been doing, and encouraged us to sing along on her YouTube channel!

Andrew Barth Feldman hosts Broadway Jackbox!

The Dear Evan Hansen star gathered some pals, including Will Roland, Alex Boniello, Josh Lamon, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Selig, Erika Henningsen, and more, to play some fun games on a YouTube livestream!

Check out even more episodes of the series on Feldman's YouTube here.

The stars of Company are Being A-Live on Instagram!

Though their newly-in-previews production has been temporarily halted, these stars aren't letting it get them down! In a new series, called Being A-Live, cast members are taking to Instagram to chat with fans!

