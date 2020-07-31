Follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tumblr
Social Roundup: Alex Brightman, Rachel Zegler, and More Broadway Stars Join Together to #MaskUpCurtainUp
Share your own mask pictures using the hashtag #MaskUpCurtainUp!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, members of the theater community have launched a social media campaign encouraging theater fans everywhere to wear their masks to mitigate the spread of Covid-19: every single time we Mask Up, we get one step closer to Curtain Up for theaters across the country.
All members of the theater community - including those who work onstage, backstage and everywhere in between - are encouraged to participate on any and all of their social media platforms, using the hashtag #MaskUpCurtainUp.
Check out Broadway stars encouraging us all to Mask Up!
I wear a mask because I care. I care about others. I care about myself. I care about our world coming back. It takes no effort to care.- Alex Brightman (he/him) (@ABrightMonster) July 31, 2020
Why do you wear a mask, @joshuadairen, @RobMcClure, and @rachelzegler?
When we Mask Up, we get closer to Curtain Up.#MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/mXGLeHTdpX
I wear a mask for the millions of unemployed trying to feed their families during these trying times.- rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2020
I wear a mask because I care. And because I miss you.
Join me, wear a mask. Tell me why.
Why do you wear a mask, @kathryng, @celiargooding, @ArianaDeBose?#MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/P2ozOB0TQD
I wear a mask because I miss theater. Our only hope in bringing back our industry is to stop the spread of COVID-19- Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) July 31, 2020
Join me in the #MaskUpCurtainUp challenge. You just might save a life. pic.twitter.com/FWvHExlyJR
Think of it this way, wearing a mask is kind of like we're at a costume party, put it on and be anxious for nothing #MaskUpCurtainUp #CostumeParty #BeAnxiousForNothing pic.twitter.com/HDzdLYb2t9- Irene Sankoff (@irene_sankoff) July 31, 2020
We are masking up so we can get back to Broadway as soon as possible! Wear your mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19. #MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/Q540ebqvl2- Hadestown (@hadestown) July 31, 2020
Same. #MaskUpCurtainUp https://t.co/n9wCs7OTlC pic.twitter.com/Ky8H39Cyjm- Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) July 31, 2020
I wear a mask because I want to be a part of the solution. Because I want to be near people again. Because I want to tell stories again. #MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/JXEpcP6lhV- Michael Urie (@michaelurie) July 31, 2020
"Mind the gap" has a whole new meaning these days. Wear a mask so Broadway can reopen! #MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/qN8twDoFgW- DIANA: A True Musical Story (@DianaOnBroadway) July 31, 2020
I wear a mask to protect my family. I wear a mask because the more people who do, the safer we all are. I wear a mask so that we can all go back to work together. #MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/Ztasvf3mHu- Ann Harada (@annharada) July 31, 2020
#maskupcurtainup Iain can't wait to see a show in the theatre again! He wears a mask in hopes that this will happen soon and to protect the people that he loves. Iain loves everyone! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jnSOXQsjtd- Iain Armitage (@IainLoveTheatre) July 31, 2020
More Hot Stories For You
-
Cameron Mackintosh Reveals He is Shutting Down PHANTOM in London and UK Tour; Pushes For Theatres to Re-Open Without Social Distancing
Cameron Mackintosh penned a piece for the Evening Standard, about his concerns for the future of the theatre industry....
Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Paulson, & More in Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series RATCHED
Netflix has shared the first look at upcoming new series Ratched! From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells t...
VIDEO: Phillipa Soo Discusses Eliza's 'Gasp' and More About HAMILTON
Hamilton star Phillipa Soo recently called in to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show and spoke about Hamilton being released on Disney+, on being represent...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to News of PHANTOM Closing its London and UK Tour Productions
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to the news of The Phantom of the Opera closing its London and UK touring productions, in a statement posted to Twit...
Doctors, Theme Park Visitors and More Weigh in on Disney World's Reopening
Vox has reported on the various opinions surrounding Disney World's reopening in the wake of the rising COVID-19 numbers in Florida, sharing opinions ...
Anthony Rapp, Justin Matthew Sargent, and Ruby Lewis Will Lead The Cast Of A Private Reading Of STEVE AOKI'S MOZART2 THE NEW MUSICAL
Timeless Stage & Screen and YM&U Group announced today that a private reading of Steve Aoki's Mozart² The New Musical about the legendary composing fa...