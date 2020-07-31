Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Social Roundup: Alex Brightman, Rachel Zegler, and More Broadway Stars Join Together to #MaskUpCurtainUp

Share your own mask pictures using the hashtag #MaskUpCurtainUp!

Jul. 31, 2020  
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, members of the theater community have launched a social media campaign encouraging theater fans everywhere to wear their masks to mitigate the spread of Covid-19: every single time we Mask Up, we get one step closer to Curtain Up for theaters across the country.

All members of the theater community - including those who work onstage, backstage and everywhere in between - are encouraged to participate on any and all of their social media platforms, using the hashtag #MaskUpCurtainUp.

Check out Broadway stars encouraging us all to Mask Up!

