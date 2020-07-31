Social Roundup: Alex Brightman, Rachel Zegler, and More Broadway Stars Join Together to #MaskUpCurtainUp

Share your own mask pictures using the hashtag #MaskUpCurtainUp!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, members of the theater community have launched a social media campaign encouraging theater fans everywhere to wear their masks to mitigate the spread of Covid-19: every single time we Mask Up, we get one step closer to Curtain Up for theaters across the country.

All members of the theater community - including those who work onstage, backstage and everywhere in between - are encouraged to participate on any and all of their social media platforms, using the hashtag #MaskUpCurtainUp.

Check out Broadway stars encouraging us all to Mask Up!

I wear a mask because I care. I care about others. I care about myself. I care about our world coming back. It takes no effort to care.



Why do you wear a mask, @joshuadairen, @RobMcClure, and @rachelzegler?



When we Mask Up, we get closer to Curtain Up.#MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/mXGLeHTdpX - Alex Brightman (he/him) (@ABrightMonster) July 31, 2020

I wear a mask for the millions of unemployed trying to feed their families during these trying times.



I wear a mask because I care. And because I miss you.



Join me, wear a mask. Tell me why.



Why do you wear a mask, @kathryng, @celiargooding, @ArianaDeBose?#MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/P2ozOB0TQD - rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2020

I wear a mask because I miss theater. Our only hope in bringing back our industry is to stop the spread of COVID-19

Join me in the #MaskUpCurtainUp challenge. You just might save a life. pic.twitter.com/FWvHExlyJR - Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) July 31, 2020

Think of it this way, wearing a mask is kind of like we're at a costume party, put it on and be anxious for nothing #MaskUpCurtainUp #CostumeParty #BeAnxiousForNothing pic.twitter.com/HDzdLYb2t9 - Irene Sankoff (@irene_sankoff) July 31, 2020

We are masking up so we can get back to Broadway as soon as possible! Wear your mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19. #MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/Q540ebqvl2 - Hadestown (@hadestown) July 31, 2020

I wear a mask because I want to be a part of the solution. Because I want to be near people again. Because I want to tell stories again. #MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/JXEpcP6lhV - Michael Urie (@michaelurie) July 31, 2020

"Mind the gap" has a whole new meaning these days. Wear a mask so Broadway can reopen! #MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/qN8twDoFgW - DIANA: A True Musical Story (@DianaOnBroadway) July 31, 2020

I wear a mask to protect my family. I wear a mask because the more people who do, the safer we all are. I wear a mask so that we can all go back to work together. #MaskUpCurtainUp pic.twitter.com/Ztasvf3mHu - Ann Harada (@annharada) July 31, 2020

#maskupcurtainup Iain can't wait to see a show in the theatre again! He wears a mask in hopes that this will happen soon and to protect the people that he loves. Iain loves everyone! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jnSOXQsjtd - Iain Armitage (@IainLoveTheatre) July 31, 2020

