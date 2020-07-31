Katrina Lenk, Cyndi Lauper and More Join MASK UP CURTAIN UP Social Media Campaign

Members of the theater community are encouraged to participate on social media using the hashtag #MaskUpCurtainUp.

Today, members of the theater community have launched a social media campaign encouraging theater fans everywhere to wear their masks to mitigate the spread of Covid-19: every single time we Mask Up, we get one step closer to Curtain Up for theaters across the country.

Using the hashtag #MaskUpCurtainUp, members of the Broadway community will post photos of themselves wearing masks and boomerangs on their social media platforms, encouraging fans, followers and friends everywhere to join them.

All members of the theater community - including those who work onstage, backstage and everywhere in between - are encouraged to participate on any and all of their social media platforms by posting their own photo, video, or statement, using the hashtag #MaskUpCurtainUp. If posting on Instagram, a sticker is available by searching maskupcurtainup. After posting, participants are encouraged to ask three friends in the theater community to post their own #MaskUpCurtainUp photos, videos and statements.

Any questions regarding #MaskUpCurtainUp can be directed to: covidtheatrethinktank@gmail.com.

This is a project from the COVID-19 Theatre Think-Tank, a national research consortium on theatre during COVID-19.







