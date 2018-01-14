So Long, Saigon! MISS SAIGON Takes Final Broadway Bows Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on MISS SAIGON

This is the hour! Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schönberg's legendary musical Miss Saigon plays its final Broadway performance today, January 14, 2018, after 340 performances.

Directed by Laurence Connor (the recent hit revival of LES MISERABLES, School of Rock), the Broadway return of Miss Saigon featured four of its London stars, Jon Jon Briones as The Engineer, Eva Noblezada as Kim, Alistair Brammer as Chris and Rachelle Ann Go as Gigi.

MISS SAIGON tells the story of the last days of the Vietnam War, when 17 year-old Kim (Eva Noblezada) is forced to work in a Saigon bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer (Jon Jon Briones). There she meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris (Alistair Brammer) but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he has fathered a son.

Before Dreamland closes up for good, we're looking back at the show's Broadway journey...

In November 2015, it was announced that the West End revival of Miss Saigon would transfer to Broadway in 2017. In the following months, news broke that the show would play in its original Broadway home, the Broadway Theatre.

Rehearsal for Broadway began in January 2017.

More from rehearsals. Previews began on March 1, at the Broadway Theatre. More photos of the cast in action! And the musical opened on March 23, 2017.

Ensemble member Catherine Ricafort earned the treasured Gypsy robe.

The show picked up two Tony nominations, including one for leading lady Eva Noblezada.

Noblezada and Rachelle Ann Go later released a music video for their power Act 1 duet, "The Movie in My Mind." So long, Saigon. You will be missed!

