Smith & Kraus to Publish THERESA REBECK: COMPLETE PLAYS VOLUME 5

On July 15, Smith & Kraus will publish a new book of collected plays from OCC Award-winning playwright Theresa Rebeck, they announced today. Featuring an introduction from Tony Award-nominated director and Rebeck's frequent collaborator Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Theresa Rebeck: Complete Plays Volume 5 will cover the prolific writer's 2011-2019 works, including:

Bernhardt/Hamlet, which opened on Broadway in 2018 starring Tony Award-winner Janet McTeer as stage legend Sarah Bernhardt, as she prepares to tackle her most ambitious role yet: Hamlet. The play marked Rebeck's fourth Broadway play and making her the most-produce female playwright of our time.

Seared, which premiered at Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2018, followed by an OCC Award-winning run at MCC Theater in 2019 starring Raul Esparza as a Brooklyn chef caught been art and commerce.

Downstairs, a provocative family drama which starred real-life brother and sister Tim Daly and Tyne Daly for its world premiere at Dorset Theatre Festival and its Off-Broadway debut premiere at Primary Stages in 2018.

The Way of the World, which Rebeck also directed, premiere in 2016 at the Dorset Theatre Festival and starred Kristine Nielson, a frequent interpreter of Rebeck's work. A second production, also starring Nielson and directed by Rebeck, opened two years later at the Folger Theatre in DC.

Poor Behavior, an indecently funny comedy about a weekend in the country that spins out of control. The play has a critically acclaimed world premiere at LA's Mark Taper Forum in 2011, followed by a 2014 Off Broadway run at Primary Stages.

Fool premiered at The Alley Theatre in Texas in 2014. In this original dramatical comical farcical tragical play about power, love, laughter and death, set in a medieval kitchen.

The Nest, an explosive comedy that holds a cracked mirror up to friendships, romantic relationships and families, premiered at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in 2016,

Theresa Rebeck: Complete Plays Volume 5 is available on July 15, 2020 wherever books are sold and is now available for pre-sale. For more information, visit smithandkraus.com.

Check out the video below featuring Katie Finneran, Kristine Nielson, Julie White, Raul Esparza and more talking about Theresa and the plays included in this collection!

All of Rebeck's plays are published by Smith and Kraus as Theresa Rebeck: Complete Plays, Volumes I, II III, and IV and in acting editions available from Samuel French or Playscripts. As an author, Rebeck has written three novels: Three Girls and Their Brother (Random House/Shaye Areheart Books, 2008), Twelve Rooms with A View (Random House/Shaye Areheart Books, 2010) and I'm Glad About You (G.P. Putnam's Sons, 2016), along with Free Fire Zone, a book of comedic essays about writing and show business.

Other notable productions include Dead Accounts (starring Katie Holmes); Seminar (starring Alan Rickman); Mauritius (starring F. Murray Abraham), all on Broadway; Omnium Gatherum (co-written), which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize; The Understudy; What We're Up Against; The Scene; The Water's Edge; Loose Knit; The Family of Mann; Spike Heels; Bad Dates; The Butterfly Collection; Our House; View of the Dome.

In television, Rebeck created the NBC showbiz drama "Smash," and has written for "LA Law," NYPD Blue," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Dream On," Brooklyn Bridge," and many more. Her produced feature films include Trouble (writer/director), starring Angelica Huston and Bill Pullman, Harriet the Spy, Gossip, and the independent features Sunday on the Rocks and Seducing Charlie Barker, an adaptation of her play, The Scene. Upcoming projects include the screenplay for the highly anticipated all-female spy-thriller 355 (for Jessica Chastain's production company, Freckle Films) and "It's a Man's World," a TV pilot greenlighted for YouTube Premium.

For her work on "NYPD Blue," Rebeck won the Mystery Writers of America's Edgar Award, the Writers' Guild of America Award for Episodic Drama, the Hispanic Images Imagen Award, and the Peabody Award. Other Awards include a GLAAD Award (for "Smash"), The National Theatre Conference Award (for The Family of Mann), the William Inge New Voices Playwriting Award (for The Bells), the PEN/Laura Pels Foundation Award, the Athena Film Festival Award, an Alex Award, a Lilly Award and more.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You