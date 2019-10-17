Sisco & Josepher Release 2nd Ed. Of Mastering College Musical Theatre Auditions

Co-authors David Sisco and Laura Josepher have published the second edition of their well-reviewed book, Mastering College Musical Theatre Auditions: Sound Advice for the Student, Teacher, and Parent, available on Amazon.com.

The book - which has been vetted by musical theatre educators, parents, teachers, and industry professionals - is the most comprehensive resource for high school students wanting to give successful college auditions. Each chapter focuses on a question central to the audition process, with special sections for the student, teacher, and parent. A robust appendix features up-to-date rosters of overdone audition material, recommended songs and monologues, and information on how to properly learn new material and make intelligent audition cuts.

"College auditions are challenging and have become even more competitive in recent years. " Laura said. "As few as one in five will be accepted to some of the top musical theatre programs in the country. We felt it was important to update the book as a way of helping our readers successfully navigate the audition process."

The second edition includes more than double the repertoire recommendations, updated summer intensive listings around the country and internationally, and recent developments with common pre-screens, Unified Auditions, and financial aid offerings.

Dubbed the "Audition Experts" in a 2018 W42ST magazine profile, David and Laura have very active lives as theatre professionals and educators. David is a voice teacher, frequent international lecturer, music director, and award-winning composer. He taught at Marymount Manhattan College for ten years and is currently an Adjunct Professor at Wagner College. Laura has been directing, teaching, and coaching professionally in New York City for over thirty years. She regularly works with young artists preparing for their middle school or high school performing arts auditions as well as coaching students auditioning for college. Together, they run ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com, the largest online database of contemporary musical theatre writers and songs.

"We're so proud to hear that people are finding our book helpful," David said. "The more students, teachers, and parents can learn to work together as a team, the more likely the student will be prepared for the challenging audition season ahead. It's our joy to play a small role in that process."

ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com brings a singular vision to the world of online publishing. The resource is the most comprehensive collection of contemporary musical theatre writers and songs available: over 180 writers and 600 songs, all of which have been vetted by industry professionals. The site provides detailed information on each song including: range, tessitura, accompaniment difficulty, transposition availability, notes from the writer and links to listen to and purchase the sheet music on our site. In addition to producing star-studded concerts of contemporary writers' work at Second Stage, 54 Below, and Green Room 42, the company has presented masterclasses and taught at the Kaufman Center, Kennedy Center American Theatre Festival (Region 1), NYU Steinhardt, Rider University, University of Alabama Tuscaloosa, and Den Danske Scenekunstskole in Denmark.





