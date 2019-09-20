Sirius Quartet's Progressive Chamber Music Festival Returns to NYC Oct. 10-11 Sirius Quartet brings its Progressive Chamber Music Festival back to NYC on October 10-11, 2019. The fourth annual festival is comprised of two 7PM concerts over two days at the Greenwich House Music School in lower Manhattan.



Called an ensemble that "works comfortably at the intersection of post-minimalist classical composition and post-bop jazz" by the Detroit Free Press, Sirius Quartet is known for visceral compositions and arrangements that provide ample space for improvisation. With the Progressive Chamber Music Festival, the quartet invites similarly free-spirited and tough-to-pin down artists to lead audiences down a path of exploration.

October 10-11, 2019

Greenwich House Music School

46 Barrow Street, NYC

TICKETS : single day: $20/$25 /// 2-day:$30/$40

buy online



Thursday, Oct 10 @ 7PM

Lisa Hoppe's Third Reality (Charlotte Greve, Lisa Hoppe, Tal Yahalom)

Pascal's Triangle (Pascal Le Boeuf, Martin Nevin, Peter Kronreif )

Shoko Nagai & Satoshi Takeishi's VORTEX



Friday, Oct 11 @ 7PM

Sirius Quartet

For Living Lovers (Brandon Ross & Stomu Takeishi)

Theremin Noir (Rob Schwimmer, Mark Feldman, Uri Caine)

On October 10, Lisa Hoppe's Third Reality (Charlotte Greve, Lisa Hoppe, Tal Yahalom) kicks things off with its mindful and otherworldly original compositions. Then composer/pianist Pascal Le Boeuf's modern jazz piano trio Pascal's Triangle will take the audience on a deep dive. Le Boeuf describes the trio's philosophy as that of a diver "charged with the task of swimming deep within the mind, beneath the surface of reality, to retrieve something beautiful, undiscovered or interesting to share with the real world." Shoko Nagai and Satoshi Takeishi, known for intense improvisational music that has been described as "almost visible to the listener, close out the evening.



On October 11, Sirius Quartet will open with music from their new record, New World (out August 23 on ZOHO Records). For Living Lovers, featuring Brandon Ross and Stomu Takeishi, and all-star trio Theremin Noir round out the night. The album Theremin Noir was released 20 years ago and its re-release is timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the invention of the theremin in 1920. This is darkly evocative modern chamber music with a healthy dose of improvisation by three masters - Rob Schwimmer (theremin), Mark Feldman (violin), Uri Caine (piano). The program includes fascinating interpretations of thematic highlights culled from the oeuvre of film composer Bernard Herrmann, who created an astonishing musical-psychological subtext for director Alfred Hitchcock's greatest films as well as originals and improvisations.





