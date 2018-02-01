Sir Ian McKellen to Head to the West End in KING LEAR This Summer

According to the Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye, Jonathan Munby's successful production of King Lear, starring Sir Ian McKellen and Sinead Cusack, will head to the Duke of York Theater this summer for a limited sixteen week run.

The production, which enjoyed a successful run at the Chichester Theatre, will begin performances July 12. Deals are still being finalized.

Munby's production has been hailed an explosive, charged and contemporary retelling of Shakespeare's epic masterpiece

Two ageing fathers - one a King, one his courtier - reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery - and their worlds crumble. Tender, violent, moving and shocking, King Lear is considered by many to be the greatest tragedy ever written.

