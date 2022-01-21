Sir Dallan G. Will Make NYC Solo Debut With QUEEN VESPERS AND FRIENDS in February

Sir Dallan G. (they/them), a Queens-based queer jazz-funk singer, is making their NYC solo debut on February 2nd at 8pm with "Queer Vespers and Friends," a concert at The Bitter End which expertly combines funky originals from their freshman album and reimagined jazz standards, performed with a trio.

Hailing from Pittsburgh, PA, Sir Dallan G. first found their love for music in the theater. They recall the exact moment they felt the stage calling: "When the curtains opened for that first performance and I saw the audience waiting to hear the story, I knew I had to be the one to tell it." And so for 10 years now they've kept that promise, performing with choirs, jazz combos, and musical theater companies, even earning themselves a Broadway World Pittsburgh nomination of "Best Actress in a Professional Musical" for their portrayal of Extraordinary Girl in American Idiot with The Summer Company.

Released on March 5th, 2021, Queer Vespers takes the listener on a journey through a queer person's healing. It starts off on a heavy note, discussing difficult topics such as hate crimes and religious trauma. Then, "Gone" proclaims the queer person's existence, "Gay Clubs Pt. 2" offers a toe-tapping tune telling of queer joy, and leading single "I Hope I'm Yours" gives listeners the sappy gay love song they want and deserve.

Hear all of these tunes and more at The Bitter End, NYC's oldest rock club, on February 2nd, 2022 at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at: https://bitterend.com/#/events?event_id=51370