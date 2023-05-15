Sinfonietta Cracovia to Perform Music by Philip Glass and Wojciech Kilar at (Le) Poisson Rouge

On Thursday, June 1, Sinfonietta Cracovia will perform music by Philip Glass and Wojciech Kilar at (Le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker St, New York, NY). Tickets are $30 advance, $35 at the door; available at Click Here.

The performance is part of the Sinfonietta Cracovia's international tour celebrating the 90th anniversary of the birth of the late Polish composer Wojciech Kilar. The U.S. itinerary also includes concerts at Hammond Castle in Gloucester, MA (May 29) and in New Caanan, CT (June 3). The young Polish pianist and composer Aleksander DÄ™bicz is featured; the orchestra is led by its principal conductor, Katarzyna Tomala-Jedynak.

Founded in 1990, Sinfonietta Cracovia is one of the leading chamber orchestras in Poland. These performances of Glass|Kilar mark the ensemble's first time in the U.S. since 2011.

The program highlights the parallels in the careers and styles of both composers in performances of their film and concert music. Glass and Kilar both studied with Nadia Boulanger, both scored Dracula films, and both exist in the intersection of popular culture and fine arts.

Wojciech Kilar (1932-2013) was a prolific composer of music for cinema, including Jane Campion's "The Portrait of a Lady," Francis Ford Coppola's 1992 classic "Bram Stoker's Dracula," for which he received the ASCAP Film and Television Music Award, and Roman Polanski's "The Pianist," which earned him a BAFTA nomination. Glass was nominated for three Academy Awards for his film scores for "Notes on a Scandal," "The Hours," and "Kundun."

The concert also features Aleksander DÄ™bicz's "Sideways," an original work for piano and chamber orchestra with DÄ™bicz at the piano.

Performance Details:

ï»¿Sinfonietta Cracovia presents

GLASS | KILAR

June 1, 2023 at 8 pm (7 pm doors)

(Le) Poisson Rouge

(158 Bleecker St., New York, NY 10012)

Tickets $30 advance/$35 door available at Click Here

Sinfonietta Cracovia

Katarzyna Tomala-Jedynak, conductor

Aleksander DÄ™bicz, piano

Program

Philip Glass - Suite from The Hours (2002)

Philip Glass - Suite from Dracula (1998)

Wojciech Kilar - Orawa (1986)

Wojciech Kilar - Ricordanza (2005)

Wojciech Kilar - Certain Light from The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

Wojciech Kilar - The Brides from Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992)

Aleksander DÄ™bicz - Sideways (2022)

The tour is co-organized by the Adam Mickiewicz Institute within the "Program of events accompanying the celebration of Wojciech Kilar's 90th birthday (2022) and the 10th anniversary of his death (2023)" in partnership with the Polish Cultural Institute New York, PWM Edition, Supertrain Records, and the city of Cracow.

Other U.S. Tour Dates:

May 29, 2023 at 8 pm

Hammond Castle

80 Hesperus Ave.

Gloucester, MA 01930

TICKETS

June 3, 2023 at 6 pm

Glass House and

St Marks Church

111 Oenoke Ridge

New Canaan, CT 06840

TICKETS