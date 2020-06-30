Simona Rodano Brings Italian Language and Culture to American Homes

Simona Rodano, a world-renowned songstress and multiple award-winner, is at it again! From her tiny apartment in Queens, the artist aka The Italian Fairy® spreads her love for Italy and her appreciation for the Italian way of life through edutainment. She presents unique online educational performances for young students all around the world. The Italian Fairy® aspires to share her adoration for Italian culture through her YouTube channel in hopes to unite children from various communities to participate in her entertaining style of teaching. As an Italian native, lover of language, and educational advocate, The Italian Fairy® desires to communicate the importance of cultural diversity and language appreciation in everything she creates. With her innovative learning through music and movement songs, Rodano combines colors, numbers, characters, and sensible themes like recycling and healthy lifestyle to deliver both knowledge and joy to her audience.

Amid quarantine, La Fata Italiana - The Italian Fairy® has supported several public and private schools in the NYC Tri-State Area in collaboration with the Italian American Committee on Education and also across Washington D.C. and Toronto. She has performed for thousands of students (K-12) as their teachers remain eager to resume their studies of the Italian language, even throughout the current health pandemic. Furthermore, through her weekly online teachings, Rodano educates children, parents and teachers about the Italian cultures and shows them how to share genuine love and cultures with one another.

The excitement of her students is visible with their smiles, passionate singing, and interaction with The Italian Fairy® as she educates and entertains them with her unconditional love for teaching Italian themes. With the realm of education geared towards technological resources, edutainment is becoming the New Medium for digital learning. The article, Edutainment as a modern technology of education states, "Currently in education there is a transition to more interactive, engaging, experiential learning methods in many countries. Nevertheless, even John Dewey, one of the greatest philosophers of the United States, noted the importance of initiatives and emotions in course of training and emphasized that learning (it means lifelong learning) is a fundamental to human existence." Additionally, the article emphasizes the value of fundamental skills and problem-solving techniques that energetic learning provides students. It explains that learning should be not be a negative experience, but an exciting and fun opportunity.

Simona Rodano, is an award-winning singer and actress who lives in Astoria, New York. Originally from Torino, Italy, she moved to NYC in 1999 as a biologist, yet her calling to pursue music brought her back to Italy to work in entertainment on national, Italian TV. In 2006, Rodano returned to New York to perform at Carnegie Hall, stadiums like Citi Field, and other prestigious venues throughout the USA and Canada. In 2008, she founded Incanto Productions, a company specializing in edutainment products and services for children (K-12). As the corporation's signature character, Rodano created the beloved La Fata Italiana - The Italian Fairy®. Since 2008, over 80,000 children (K-12) have attended the Italian Fairy's shows in New York City. The Italian Fairy® looks forward to partnering with organizations and broadcasting networks to expand her bilingual edutainment services throughout the nation, to spread her love of learning and passion for Italian culture to every American home.

