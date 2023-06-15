Sierra Boggess Joins the Broadway Cast of HARMONY

Sierra Boggess will reprise her role as ‘Mary’ in the Broadway production of Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman. The production is set to play the Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th St.) with previews beginning Wednesday, October 18, ahead of an official Opening Night on Monday, November 13.

Sierra Boggess, best-known for originating the role of ‘Ariel’ in The Little Mermaid on Broadway in 2007 and her multiple appearances as ‘Christine Daaé’ in The Phantom of the Opera, returns to Broadway with Harmony after originating the role of ‘Mary’ in the acclaimed 2022 off-Broadway production.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be returning to Broadway in Harmony!,” said Boggess. “I think the telling of this story is so deeply important and I’m honored to bring ‘Mary’ to life in this long-awaited Broadway debut for the show. I’ve been lucky to be a part of the process for many years in the making with our fabulous Warren Carlyle directing, and I know that audiences are going to be blown away by what they will see and hear.”

Further casting and additional news about Harmony will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are now on sale starting at $59 via www.telecharge.com, or by calling (800) 447 7400 or (212) 239-6200.

Boggess joins the previously announced Chip Zien, Julie Benko, and the six Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman and Steven Telsey.

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on the unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.



What happened next is the story of Harmony.

Harmony is based in part on The Comedian Harmonist Archive as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada.

A New York Times Critic’s Pick, the musical received a 2002 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Musical and an award for Outstanding Best Book of a Musical and the Off-Broadway Alliance’s Best New Musical for 2022. It also received eight 2022-2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and two 2022-2023 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Outstanding Musical.

Harmony comes to Broadway following a sold-out award-winning run last spring at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (Artistic Director, Zalmen Mlotek and Executive Director, Dominick Balletta).

Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, and Garry Kief are producers of the show joined by

Hunter Arnold, Marco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Scott

Abrams, Neil Gooding Productions, Patty Baker, Tom and Michael D’Angora, Nick Padgett, James L. Nederlander, Susan DuBow, Michelle Kaplan, Steve Kyriakis & Matt Donaldson, Mark E. Jacobs, Harold Matzner, Matthew Rosenthal, Paul Gavriani, Burba Hayes, Harvey & Sandy Platt and Amuse, Inc, and Addiss Keena. Harmony is produced in association with Wilfried Rimensberger and Stiletto Entertainment.

Sierra Boggess Biography

Previous Broadway credits include the Tony nominated musical School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You directed by David Hyde Pierce, two separate engagements of the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera (the first for the show’s 25th Anniversary and the second opposite Norm Lewis), the revival of Master Class (opposite Tyne Daly) and The Little Mermaid (Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, Broadway.com Audience Choice Award).

London theatre credits include Les Misérables, the 25th-anniversary concerts of The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall and Love Never Dies (Olivier Award nomination).

Other New York theater credits include the recent Off-Broadway production of The Goodbye Girl, Harmony, Manhattan Concert Productions’ The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center; the one-night-only concert of Guys & Dolls at Carnegie Hall opposite Nathan Lane, Patrick Wilson and Megan Mullally; the final Off-Broadway cast of Love, Loss, and What I Wore; and Music in the Air for City Center’s Encores! series. She also starred as Christine Daae in the Las Vegas production of The Phantom of the Opera. Regionally, she has been seen in The Secret Garden (CTG), A Little Night Music (Barrington Stage Company), Into the Woods (Hollywood Bowl), Ever After (Alliance Theatre), Age of Innocence (world premiere, Hartford Stage and McCarter Theatre), Princesses (world premiere, Goodspeed Opera House and Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre), and the national tour of Les Misérables.

Film and Television credits include Vulture Club with Susan Sarandon and the web series “What’s Your Emergency,” directed by Michael Urie.

Her recordings include School of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, the 25th-anniversary concert of The Phantom of the Opera (also on DVD), the symphonic recording of Love Never Dies, The Little Mermaid, and Andrew Lippa’s A Little Princess. Concert appearances include the BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series The Lyrics of David Zippel, The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, and Broadway by the Year at Town Hall. Sierra has toured all over the world across Australia, Japan, Paris, and London with her concert show, which has been preserved live and released on CD, Awakening: Live at 54 Below. She recently released an album of duets with Julian Ovenden made during the pandemic entitled Together at A Distance. www.sierraboggess.com