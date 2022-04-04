Photos: First Look at New Musical HARMONY at National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene
Harmony was written by the legendary Barry Manilow and his longtime collaborator Bruce Sussman.
Harmony: A New Musical, starring musical theatre icons Chip Zien (Into the Woods, Caroline, Or Change) and Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera), opened in previews Wednesday, March 23, 2022, kicking off a limited, seven-week run.
Presented by National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene (NYTF), Harmony was written by the legendary Barry Manilow and his longtime collaborator Bruce Sussman and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Warren Carlyle.
Harmony tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six talented young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their signature blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics, until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history.
Fresh from the stellar success of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, which won multiple honors including a 2019 Drama Desk Award, NYTF presents Harmony in English. Previews begin this Wednesday, and the production opens on April 13 and runs through May 8, 2022, in the newly renovated Edmond J. Safra Hall theatre at the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust, Edmond J. Safra Plaza, 36 Battery Place in Battery Park City, Manhattan.
For tickets to Harmony, visit NYTF.org or call 855-449-4658. Contact 212-655-7653 for all other inquiries.
Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes
Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen, Danny Kornfeld, Sean Bell, Eric Peters, Ana Hoffman, Nancy Ticotin, Matthew Mucha
Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen, Danny Kornfeld, Eric Peters, Sean Bell
Steven Telsey, Sean Bell, Blake Roman, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen
Zak Edwards, Steven Telsey, Eddie Grey, Elise Frances Daniells, Kate Wesler, Ana Hoffman, Sean Bell, Eric Peters
Sean Bell, Barrett Riggins, Eric Peters, Danny Kornfeld, Ana Hoffman, Matthew Mucha, Steven Telsey, Shayne Kennon, Blake Roman, Zal Owen
Sierra Boggess and Danny Kornfeld
Zal Owen, Zak Edwards, Steven Telsey, Eric Peters, Blake Roman
Steven Telsey, Blake Roman, Danny Kornfeld, Eric Peters, Sean Bell, Zal Owen
Steven Telsey, Sean Bell, Blake Roman, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen
Zal Owen, Danny Kornfeld, Steven Telsey, Eric Peters
Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen, Danny Kornfeld, Eric Peters, Sean Bell
Andrew Oa??Shanick
Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Eric Peters, Zal Owen, Sean Bell
Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Sean Bell, Steven Telsey, Danny Kornfeld
Chip Zien, Ana Hoffman, Sierra Boggess, Danny Kornfeld
Blake Roman, Eric Peters, Zal Owen, Sean Bell, Steven Telsey, Danny Kornfeld
Blake Roman, Steven Telsey, Zal Owen, Danny Kornfeld, Eric Peters, Sean Bell And Chip Zien
Steven Telsey, Sean Bell, Blake Roman, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters
Danny Kornfeld, Sierra Boggess, Blake Roman, Jessie Davidson
Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Zal Owen, Steven Telsey, Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld