Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents Bass-Baritone Davóne Tines & Pianist Adam Nielsen In Tines' Original Program RECITAL #1: MASS

Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) - Baltimore's premier presenter of chamber music ensembles and solo recitalists - presents the Baltimore debuts of bass-baritone Davóne Tines and pianist Adam Nielsen in Tines' original program Recital #1: Mass on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 5:30pm. A pre-concert talk takes place at 4:30pm and is open to all ticket holders.

Davóne Tines - a "singer of immense power and fervor" (LA Times) - is celebrated internationally as a "path-breaking artist at the intersection of many histories, cultures, and aesthetics" (Time Magazine). In Recital #1: Mass, the acclaimed bass-baritone explores the Mass woven through Western European, African American, and 21st Century traditions, calling on contemporary settings that draw on the traditions of art song, spirituals, and gospel. Tines tours Recital #1: Mass this season, taking the program to venues that include McCarter Theater Center in Princeton, NJ, Carnegie Hall in NYC, and Perelman Theater in Philadelphia, PA.

Composers featured in the recital include Caroline Shaw (Kyrie, Agnus Dei, Credo, Gloria, Sanctus), Tyshawn Sorey (Songs for Death: after Were You There and Songs for Death: after Swing Low), Margaret Bonds (To a Brown Girl Dead), Julius Eastman (Prelude to The Holy Presence of Joan d'Arc), and Igee Dieudonné/Davóne Tines (VIGIL), plus the traditional Give Me Jesus arranged by Moses Hogan.

Two Bach pieces are also included on the program, both dating from 1727: "Wie jammern mich doch die verkehrten Herzen" is from Cantata No. 170, Vergnügte Ruh, beliebte Seelenlust (Rest contented, beloved soul), and "Mache dich, mein Herze, rein" comes from St. Matthew Passion.

Tines, Musical America's 2022 Vocalist of the Year, says, "There's something that is shared among all people. This recital is an opportunity for me to marry flavors together and have that conversation in front of people. I had this realization that many spirituals are essentially code for suicide notes. I think a lot of times spirituals are misunderstood, heard as happy songs or praising the Lord. But these are songs created by people in extraordinary circumstances, and they're amazing, metaphorical expressions of real faith. The order of the mass I'm using here accords with my own understanding of a spiritual journey. I'm basically queering the mass. Queering in the broad sense of bending it to my own understanding."

For the 22-23 season, SHCS offers a concert streaming option as an exclusive subscription benefit for mainstage concerts taking place at Shriver Hall.

SHCS' 22-23 season additionally includes performances by flutist Emi Ferguson and early music band Ruckus in their Baltimore debuts on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 5:30pm; cellist Steven Isserlis and pianist Connie Shih on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:30pm; Grammy-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 5:30pm; the Dover Quartet and double-bassist Joseph Conyers, in his Baltimore debut, on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 5:30pm; the Tetzlaff-Tetzlaff-Dörken Trio - made up of violinist Christian Tetzlaff, cellist Tanja Tetzlaff, and pianist Kiveli Dörken - on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:30pm; pianist Piotr Anderszewski on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 5:30pm; and Grammy-nominated quintet Imani Winds on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 5:30pm.

Shriver's 22-23 free Discovery Series features 2022 Yale Gordon Concerto Competition-winner tubist Jasmine Piggot on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 3:00pm at the Baltimore Museum of Art; 2021 Avery Fisher Career Grant and youngest ever winner of the National Sphinx Competition cellist Sterling Elliott, who makes his Baltimore debut, and pianist Elliot Wuu on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00pm at UMBC's Linehan Concert Hall; and the Thalea String Quartet on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 3:00pm also at UMBC's Linehan Concert Hall.

Concert Information

Davóne Tines, bass-baritone and Adam Nielsen, piano (Baltimore Debuts)

Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 5:30pm

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: $269 Subscription; $44 General Admission; $10 Students

Link: www.shriverconcerts.org/tines

"Recital #1: Mass"

CAROLINE SHAW: Kyrie

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH: Wie jammern mich doch die verkehrten Herzen, BWV 170

CAROLINE SHAW: Agnus Dei

TYSHAWN SOREY: Songs for Death: after Were You There

MARGARET BONDS: To a Brown Girl Dead

TYSHAWN SOREY: Songs for Death: after Swing Low

CAROLINE SHAW: Credo

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH: Mache dich, mein Herze, rein, BWV 244

CAROLINE SHAW: Gloria

TRAD. Give Me Jesus (arr. Moses Hogan)

CAROLINE SHAW: Sanctus

JULIUS EASTMAN: Prelude to The Holy Presence of Joan d'Arc

IGEE DIEUDONNE / DAVÓNE TINES: VIGIL

About Shriver Hall Concert Series

For more than 50 years, Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) has been "Baltimore's finest importer of classical music talent" (The Baltimore Sun) and the area's premier presenter of chamber music ensembles and solo recitalists with a mission to craft performances and educational programs at the highest level of excellence. A 5-time recipient of Baltimore Magazine's distinction "Best Classical Music" in its annual "Best of Baltimore" issue, the coveted subscription series features many of the world's most renowned soloists and ensembles, presented in The Johns Hopkins University's Shriver Hall.

Founded in 1966 by Dr. Ernest Bueding, a pharmacologist at The Johns Hopkins University, and a group of similarly dedicated music enthusiasts, SHCS set out to make an important contribution to the vitality of an already vibrant city. When flutist Jean-Pierre Rampal walked onto the stage of Shriver Hall for the first concert, more than 1,100 people witnessed the launch of what is now recognized as a remarkable success story: Shriver Hall Concert Series. In the succeeding years SHCS has presented hundreds of acclaimed and emerging international artists in classical chamber music and recitals and a legacy of important debuts and premieres. In addition, SHCS collaborates with local schools and subsidizes hundreds of student tickets each season.

The list of artists presented by SHCS is remarkable-Radu Lupu, Murray Perahia, Ewa Podlés, Maurizio Pollini, Jacqueline du Pré, Mstislav Rostropovich, Jordi Savall, András Schiff, Rudolf Serkin, Janos Starker, Daniil Trifonov, Lynn Harrell, Emmanuel Ax, Alban Berg Quartet, Guarneri Quartet, Kronos Quartet, Cleveland Quartet, and Quartetto Italiano, among many others. SHCS also has a history of championing important musicians early in their careers, including Richard Goode, Hilary Hahn, Hélène Grimaud, Dawn Upshaw, Lang Lang, and the Emerson String Quartet. Commissioned composers include Timo Andres, Sebastian Currier, Jonathan Leshnoff, James Lee III, Hannah Lash, Caroline Shaw, and Nina C. Young.

Designed specifically for the community, SHCS offers the Discovery Series, a series of free concerts presented in venues throughout the region focused on artists emerging on the national and international scene. Artists featured include Narek Hakhnazaryan, Colin Currie, Xavier Foley, Eric Lu, and the Dover Quartet. SHCS also offers the annual Spring Lecture Series, a series of free talks focused on annual topics related to the intersection of music and society, and a variety of student programs.

For more information, visit www.shriverconcerts.org.

About Davóne Tines

Heralded as "[one] of the most powerful voices of our time" by the Los Angeles Times, the "immensely gifted American bass-baritone Davóne Tines has won acclaim, and advanced the field of classical music" (The New York Times) as a path-breaking artist whose work not only encompasses a diverse repertoire but also explores the social issues of today. As a Black, gay, classically trained performer at the intersection of many histories, cultures, and aesthetics, he is engaged in work that blends opera, art song, contemporary classical music, spirituals, gospel, and songs of protest, as a means to tell a deeply personal story of perseverance that connects to all of humanity.

Mr. Tines was recently named Musical America's 2022 Vocalist of the Year. He is artist-in-residence at Detroit Opera-an appointment that culminates in his performance in the title role of Anthony Davis' X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X in the spring of 2022-and Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale's first-ever Creative Partner. His ongoing projects include Recital No. 1: MASS, a program exploring the Mass woven through Western European, African-American, and 21st-century traditions, with performances this season at the Ravinia Festival, in Washington, DC, and at the Barbican in London. He also performs Concerto No. 1: SERMON-a program he conceived for voice and orchestra that weaves arias by John Adams, Anthony Davis, Igee Dieudonné and Mr. Tines himself, with texts by James Baldwin, Langston Hughes, and Maya Angelou-with the Philadelphia Orchestra and BBC Symphony.

Mr. Tines is a member of American Modern Opera Company (AMOC) and co-creator of The Black Clown, a music theater experience commissioned and premiered by The American Repertory Theater and presented at Lincoln Center. He has premiered works by today's leading composers, including John Adams, Terence Blanchard, and Matthew Aucoin, and his concert appearances include performances of works ranging from Beethoven's Ninth with the San Francisco Symphony to Kaija Saariaho's True Fire with the Orchestre national de France.

Davóne Tines is a winner of the 2020 Sphinx Medal of Excellence, recognizing extraordinary classical musicians of color, and the recipient of the 2018 Emerging Artists Award from Lincoln Center. He is a graduate of The Juilliard School and Harvard University, where he also serves as guest lecturer. His website is alsoanoperasinger.org.

About Adam Nielsen

Pianist Adam Nielsen enjoys a diverse career as a soloist, collaborator, repetiteur, and coach. His performances have been praised as "deftly and sensitively played" (The New York Times), "an emotional account of the score" (Musical America), and "tapping into the emotional core of his audience" (Times Picayune, New Orleans).

The 2022-23 season brings several exciting debuts on tour with recital partner, bass-baritone Davóne Tines, which will include the Chamber Music Society of Philadelphia, Carnegie Hall, Caramoor, Princeton's McCarter Theater, Boston's Celebrity Series, and Baltimore's Shriver Hall Concert Series. Most recently, this exciting collaboration took Adam and Davóne to the stages of London's Barbican, Chicago's Ravinia, and The Kennedy Center, among other venues. The recent season also included engagements with bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green, mezzo-soprano Tamara Mumford, and baritone Steven LaBrie, all singers with whom he has cultivated treasured performing relationships throughout the span of his career. This spring, Nielsen made his debut as a member of The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

Other notable engagements from recent seasons include performances at The Frick, The Met Museum, The Guggenheim, St. Louis Celebrity Series, Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, Aspen Festival, Chicago's Myra Hess Series, The Heifetz Institute, and the Vilar Center in Beaver Creek, CO. He has appeared in concert with the St. Louis, Utah, and Stony Brook symphonies, Fry Street Quartet, A Far Cry, Windscape, and with vocalists Erin Morley, Joshua Hopkins, Liv Redpath, Jakub Orliński, and Ying Fang.

Nielsen joined the music staff of The Metropolitan Opera in 2018, and now serves as repetiteur and assistant conductor. He was previously on the music staff at Opera Theater of St. Louis. He has collaborated as a guest artist with Harvard's American Repertory Theater, Aspen Opera Theater, Virginia Opera, Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Richard Tucker Foundation, The Dallas Opera, Teatro Nuovo, and Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Nielsen also enjoys a career as a recording artist for film and television. His playing can be heard in The Upside (STX/Lantern Entertainment), The Chaperone (PBS), The French Dispatch (Wes Anderson), The Staircase (Netflix), Marvelous Miss Maisel (Amazon Prime), The Unforgiveable (Netflix), and a new Martin Scorsese film, still untitled.

Nielsen earned each of his degrees in Piano Performance, including a B.M. from Utah State University, M.M. from The Juilliard School, and a D.M.A from Stony Brook University. Born in Arco, ID, he was raised primarily in Salt Lake City, UT, and has called New York City home since 2005.

Photo credit: Davóne Tines by Bowie Verschuuren