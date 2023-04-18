Shriver Hall Concert Series Announces 2023-24 Season

Click Here (SHCS) - Baltimore's premier presenter of chamber music ensembles and solo recitalists - today announces its 2023-24 and 58th concert season.

The Subscription Series features performances by: pianist Angela Hewitt; TakÃ¡cs Quartet in the Baltimore premiere of a new work by Nokuthula Ngwenyama, co-commissioned by SHCS; Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective in its U.S. debut; soprano Julia Bullock in her Baltimore recital debut with Bretton Brown on piano; pianist Garrick Ohlsson; the Baltimore debuts of tenor Mark Padmore and pianist Mitsuko Uchida; Quatuor Ã‰bÃ¨ne in its Baltimore debut; and cellist Johannes Moser with pianist Marc-AndrÃ© Hamelin.

SHCS's free Discovery Series, which spotlights emerging artists on the classical music scene, includes recitals by: pianist Yilun Xu, winner of the 2022 Yale Gordon Concerto Competition; flutist Brandon Patrick George with harpist Parker Ramsay in their Baltimore debuts; and the Baltimore debut of Isidore Quartet.

"We are truly inspired by the incredible lineup of artists and ensembles joining us next season," says Catherine Cochran, Executive Director of SHCS, "a stellar group of both established and fast-rising musicians we're unbelievably excited to welcome. They will bring beloved works from the classical repertoire to stand beside the less familiar, the reexamined, and the brand new in beautifully curated and thought-provoking programs. The artists returning to and debuting on the series present different perspectives, backgrounds, and explorations. We look forward to sharing the best of music with the communities of Baltimore and beyond, greeting familiar faces and warmly embracing new friends."

On October 15, 2023, British-Canadian pianist Angela Hewitt returns to Shriver Hall for Bach's famed Goldberg Variations, the composer's crowning achievement for the keyboard, a masterpiece of deep ambition and dazzling creativity. Having been hailed by The Guardian as "the preeminent Bach pianist of our time", Hewitt is renowned for her landmark recordings of his work. Her interpretations have been praised for the "contrasts, clarity, and warmth she brings to [his] intellectual marvels" (The Times, London).

The Grammy winning TakÃ¡cs Quartet returns to Shriver Hall on November 19, 2023. Described as "simply the best I have heard in concert" (The Guardian), the group presents a program inspired by the natural world. Featured is the Baltimore premiere of a new work by Nokuthula Ngwenyama - co-commissioned by Shriver Hall Concert Series - who is an American composer of Zimbabwean-Japanese heritage. Her piece is bookended by Haydn's "Sunrise" Quartet and Beethoven's Op. 59, No. 2 Quartet, the latter of which was conceived as the composer gazed at the stars while contemplating the harmony of the spheres.

Making its U.S. debut on December 3, 2023 is Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective in major quintets from two historical American composers, Amy Beach and Florence Price, both glorious works of lyricism and virtuosity, in addition to works by Schubert and Walker. As the Associate Ensemble of London's renowned Wigmore Hall, the collective has been described as a "sparky, shape-shifting ensemble of starry young musicians" (Arts Desk). Its most recent recording of works by Felix and Fanny Mendelssohn was named one of the best of 2022 by The Times (London) and Gramophone, while its 2021 debut album of Beach, Barber, and Price works featured the world premiere recording of the Price quintet, which had only been discovered in archives in 2009. The Arts Fuse raved, "The KCC digs into the music throughout, ably illuminating its busy textures and troves of tunes" and Klassik wrote, "you can hardly wish for better recordings".

January 14, 2024 marks the Baltimore recital debut of soprano Julia Bullock who performs with pianist Bretton Brown. Hailed by The New Yorker as "A musician who delights in making her own rules", Bullock presents a brilliantly wide-ranging program featuring works by Schubert, Schumann, Wolf, Weill, Holiday, Simone, Berio, Rossini, Cage, and others. The acclaimed soprano brings an arresting, often transformative emotional depth to songs both familiar and obscure with a voice that "rises with strength and focus, like a cloud condensing into a thunderbolt, [breathing] both humanity and epic grace into the music" according to The New York Times.

Pianist Garrick Ohlsson performs an unforgettable program of Beethoven, Chopin, and Mamlok, plus Schubert's "Wanderer" Fantasy - an energetic tour-de-force that soars with symphonic power - on February 4, 2024. Renowned as a leading exponent of the music of FrÃ©dÃ©ric Chopin, Ohlsson is a pianist of magisterial interpretive and technical prowess. He commands an enormous repertoire and is known for "incredible technique with razor-sharp accuracy, producing a sound so lush it almost glistens" (Seattle Times). This recital will mark Ohlsson's sixth appearance with SHCS.

SHCS welcomes tenor Mark Padmore and pianist Mitsuko Uchida in their Baltimore debuts on March 10, 2024. Masterful interpreters of Schubert with a renowned partnership, the two superstars perform the composer's stirring song cycle Winterreise, a wintery journey of existential discovery. The New York Times writes, "It's difficult to avoid superlatives when writing about Mitsuko Uchida and Mark Padmore. Especially when it comes to Schubert". Padmore and Uchida collaborated on an album that was released in January 2023 on Decca Classics featuring Schubert's Schwanengesang and Beethoven's only major song cycle, An die ferne Geliebte. This program at Shriver Hall will also be performed at Carnegie Hall as part of Mitsuko Uchida's residency at the New York institution as a Perspectives Artist from the 22-23 to 24-25 seasons.

Quatuor Ã‰bÃ¨ne makes its Baltimore debut at Shriver Hall on April 7, 2024. The "superb and intensely focused" (The New York Times) French ensemble performs Mozart and Schnittke, plus Grieg's only complete quartet, one of his most expressive and richly textured works. Critics have written of the group's performances that it is hard to imagine "playing at once more diverse and more brilliant than this... the possibilities of a string quartet were shown to be boundless" (Bachtrack).

Concluding the Subscription Series lineup on April 21, 2024 are cellist Johannes Moser and pianist Marc-AndrÃ© Hamelin. These two artistic powerhouses join forces for a memorable and illuminating duo recital, performing works by Hamelin himself and Nadia Boulanger, a paragon of 20th century classical music, plus sonatas by Debussy and Franck, two of the great masterworks of the cello-piano repertoire. The Baltimore Sun praises Moser's "radiant playing" while The New York Times raves of Hamelin's "near superhuman technical prowess".

SHCS free Discovery Series kicks off on November 4, 2023 at the Baltimore Museum of Art with pianist Yilun Xu. Winner of the 2022 Yale Gordon Concert Competition, Xu has already performed at Beijing's Forbidden City Concert Hall and New York's Carnegie Hall, at numerous international music festivals, and on NPR's prestigious From the Top program. One of Peabody Conservatory's top talents, she will dazzle with her artistry and virtuosity in a program to be announced at a later date.

Flutist Brandon Patrick George - a "knockout musician with a gorgeous sound" (Philadelphia Inquirer) - joins forces with harpist Parker Ramsay - hailed as "remarkably special" (Gramophone) with an artistry that is "marked by a keen musical intelligence" (Wall Street Journal) - for an unforgettable duo recital on January 20, 2024. Together at UMBC's Linehan Concert Hall for the second of SHCS' Discovery Series, they will make their Baltimore debuts performing a lyrical program spanning centuries and continents in works by Bach, Saint-SaÃ«ns, Poulenc, Takemitsu, de Falla, Piozzolla, and BartÃ³k.

On March 30, 2024, the Isidore Quartet makes its Baltimore debut concluding this season's Discovery Series at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Following its momentous win at the 2022 Banff International String Quartet Competition, the group - a recent recipient of a 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant - performs beloved works by Mozart and Mendelssohn, plus a 2012 quartet by Billy Childs, one of music's most versatile composers at home in both the jazz and Classical genres. Violinist.com praises the Isidore String Quartet for its "focus and command beyond its years... [and its] sweeping coherence and blazing virtuosity".

Concert Information

Angela Hewitt, piano

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 5:30pm

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: On sale now - $276 Subscription; on sale in August - $46 Single Tickets and $10 Students

Link: Click Here

J.S. BACH: Goldberg Variations, BWV 988

The Paul & Barbara Krieger Early Music Concert

TakÃ¡cs Quartet

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30pm

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: On sale now - $276 Subscription; on sale in August - $46 Single Tickets and $10 Students

Link: Click Here

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B-flat major, Op. 76, No. 4, "Sunrise"

NOKUTHULA NGWENYAMA: New Work (Baltimore Premiere, SHCS co-commission)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in E minor, Op. 59, No. 2, "Razumovsky"

The Howard Family Concert â”‚The David & Barbara Rodbell Kornblatt Commissioning Fund

Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective (U.S. Debut)

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:30pm

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: On sale now - $276 Subscription; on sale in August - $46 Single Tickets and $10 Students

Link: Click Here

Franz Schubert: Adagio and Rondo concertante for Piano and Strings, D. 487

AMY BEACH: Quintet for Piano and Strings in F-sharp minor, Op. 67

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Florence Price: Quintet for Piano and Strings in A minor

The Yale Gordon Young Artist Concert

Julia Bullock, soprano (Baltimore Recital Debut) and Bretton Brown, piano

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 5:30pm

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: On sale now - $276 Subscription; on sale in August - $46 Single Tickets and $10 Students

Link: Click Here

Franz Schubert:

"Suleika I," D. 720

"Rastlose Liebe," D. 138

HUGO WOLF:

"Im dem Schatten meiner Locken" from Spanisches Liederbuch

"Bedeckt mich mit Blumen" from Spanisches Liederbuch

CONNIE CONVERSE:

"There is a Vine"

"One by One"

Kurt Weill:

"Lost in the Stars" from Lost in the Stars

"Denn wie man sich bettet, so liegt man" from Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny

"Wie lange noch?"

"The Princess of Pure Delight" from Lady in the Dark

LUCIANO BERIO: Selections from Quattro canzoni popolari

GIOACHINO ROSSINI:

"Mi lagnerÃ² tacendo, Stabat Mater'"

"Mi lagnerÃ² tacendo, Scorzico'"

John Cage: "She is Asleep" for Voice and Prepared Piano

Spencer Williams/PAT CASTLETON: "Driftin' Tide"

CORA "LOVIE" AUSTIN/Alberta Hunter:

"Downhearted Blues"

"Lovie Austin Tribute"

Billie Holiday/SONNY WHITE: "Our Love Is Different"

NINA SIMONE/WELDON JONATHAN IRVINE, JR.: "Revolution"

NINA SIMONE: "Four Women"

Billy Taylor: "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free"

The Mity Clarke Gann Memorial Concert

Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 5:30pm

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: On sale now - $276 Subscription; on sale in August - $46 Single Tickets and $10 Students

Link: Click Here

Ludwig van Beethoven: Sonata in F major, Op. 10, No. 2

URSULA MAMLOK: Two Thousand Notes

Franz Schubert: Fantasy in C major, D. 760, "Wanderer"

FRÃ‰DÃ‰RIC CHOPIN:

Impromptu in F-sharp major, Op. 36

Barcarolle in F-sharp major, Op. 60

Fantasy, Op. 49

Scherzo in C-sharp minor, Op. 39

The Zarleda Fambrough Memorial Concert

Mark Padmore, tenor and Mitsuko Uchida, piano (Baltimore Debuts)

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 5:30pm

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: On sale now - $276 Subscription; on sale in August - $46 Single Tickets and $10 Students

Link: Click Here

Franz Schubert: Winterreise, D. 911

The Sidney & Charlton Friedberg Concert

Quatuor Ã‰bÃ¨ne (Baltimore Debut)

Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 5:30pm

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: On sale now - $276 Subscription; on sale in August - $46 Single Tickets and $10 Students

Link: Click Here

W.A. MOZART: Quartet in D major, K. 575

Alfred Schnittke: Quartet No. 3

Edvard Grieg: Quartet in G minor, Op. 27

The Helen Coplan Harrison Concert â”‚The Reiko T. and Yuan C. Lee Fund for Outstanding String Players

Johannes Moser, cello and Marc-AndrÃ© Hamelin, piano

Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 5:30pm

Shriver Hall | 3400 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: On sale now - $276 Subscription; on sale in August - $46 Single Tickets and $10 Students

Link: Click Here

NADIA BOULANGER: Three Pieces for Cello & Piano

MARC-ANDRÃ‰ HAMELIN: Four Perspectives for Cello & Piano

Claude Debussy: Cello Sonata

CÃ‰SAR FRANCK: Cello Sonata

The Piatigorsky Memorial Concert

Discovery Series: Yilun Xu, piano (Winner of the 2022 Yale Gordon Concerto Competition)

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00pm

Baltimore Museum of Art | 10 Art Museum Drive | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: Free, RSVP required

Link: Click Here

Program to be announced

Discovery Series: Brandon Patrick George, flute and Parker Ramsay, harp (Baltimore Debuts)

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3:00pm

UMBC's Linehan Concert Hall | 1000 Hilltop Circle | Baltimore, MD 21250

Tickets: Free, RSVP required

Link: Click Here

J.S. BACH: Sonata in E minor, BWV 1034

CAMILLE SAINT-SAÃ‹NS: Fantaisie, Op 124

Francis Poulenc: Sonata

TÅŒRU TAKEMITSU: Toward the Sea III

Manuel De Falla: Selections from Siete canciones populares espaÃ±olas

Astor Piazzolla: Selections from Histoire du Tango

BÃ‰LA BARTÃ“K: Romanian Folk Dances

Discovery Series: Isidore Quartet (Baltimore Debut)

Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 3:00pm

Baltimore Museum of Art | 10 Art Museum Drive | Baltimore, MD 21218

Tickets: Free, RSVP required

Link: Click Here

W.A. MOZART: String Quartet in C major, K. 465

BILLY CHILDS: String Quartet No. 2, "Awakenings"

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in E-flat major, Op. 44, No.

About Shriver Hall Concert Series

For more than 50 years, Shriver Hall Concert Series (SHCS) has been "Baltimore's finest importer of classical music talent" (The Baltimore Sun) and the area's premier presenter of chamber music ensembles and solo recitalists with a mission to craft performances and educational programs at the highest level of excellence. A 5-time recipient of Baltimore Magazine's distinction "Best Classical Music" in its annual "Best of Baltimore" issue, the coveted subscription series features many of the world's most renowned soloists and ensembles, presented in The Johns Hopkins University's Shriver Hall.

Founded in 1966 by Dr. Ernest Bueding, a pharmacologist at The Johns Hopkins University, and a group of similarly dedicated music enthusiasts, SHCS set out to make an important contribution to the vitality of an already vibrant city. When flutist Jean-Pierre Rampal walked onto the stage of Shriver Hall for the first concert, more than 1,100 people witnessed the launch of what is now recognized as a remarkable success story: Shriver Hall Concert Series. In the succeeding years SHCS has presented hundreds of acclaimed and emerging International Artists in classical chamber music and recitals and a legacy of important debuts and premieres. In addition, SHCS collaborates with local schools and subsidizes hundreds of student tickets each season.

The list of artists presented by SHCS is remarkable-Radu Lupu, Murray Perahia, Ewa PodlÃ©s, Maurizio Pollini, Jacqueline du PrÃ©, Mstislav Rostropovich, Jordi Savall, AndrÃ¡s Schiff, Rudolf Serkin, Janos Starker, Daniil Trifonov, Lynn Harrell, Emmanuel Ax, Alban Berg Quartet, Guarneri Quartet, Kronos Quartet, Cleveland Quartet, and Quartetto Italiano, among many others. SHCS also has a history of championing important musicians early in their careers, including Richard Goode, Hilary Hahn, HÃ©lÃ¨ne Grimaud, Dawn Upshaw, Lang Lang, and the Emerson String Quartet. Commissioned composers include Timo Andres, Sebastian Currier, Jonathan Leshnoff, James Lee III, Hannah Lash, Caroline Shaw, Carlos Simon, and Nina C. Young.

Designed specifically for the community, SHCS offers the Discovery Series, a series of free concerts presented in venues throughout the region focused on artists emerging on the national and international scene. Artists featured include Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Colin Currie, Xavier Foley, Eric Lu, and the Dover Quartet. SHCS also offers the annual Spring Lecture Series, a series of free talks focused on annual topics related to the intersection of music and society, and a variety of student programs.

For more information, visit the SHCS website.