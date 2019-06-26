Shoshana Bean, George Salazar & More Will Sing in ABC's Pride Special

A slew of Broadway favorites have been tapped to perform in a Pride special on June 30 (11am). Presented by ABC News Live, The Broadway League, and Disney Theatrical Productions, "PRIDE on ABC News Live" will be filmed in part from The New Amsterdam Theatre, current home of Aladdin.

As a part of the special, Broadway veterans, including Waitress' Shoshana Bean and Be More Chill's George Salazar, will perform "Season's of Love" from Rent. The song will also feature: Ainsley Melham (Aladdin), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Patrick Vaill (Oklahoma!), James Davis (Oklahoma!), Bonita Hamilton (The Lion King), Wilson Cruz, Callum Francis (Kinky Boots), Will Van Dyke (Kinky Boots) and Mason Ingram (The Prom).

The performance will be a sneak peak of a presentation that will close out World Pride festivities later in the day in Times Square. Additional performers in Times Square will include: Salisha Thomas (Beautiful), Kelvin Moon (Beetlejuice), Deon Ridley (Chicago), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Sky Lakota- Lynch (Dear Evan Hansen), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown), Marc DelaCruz (Hamilton), Bonnie Milligan (Head over Heels), Iain Young (Mean Girls), Chris Rice (Pretty Woman), Dee Roscioli (The Cher Show), Harris Milgim (Tootsie) and Jesse JP Johnson (Wicked).

The one-hour special will be hosted by ABC News correspondents Gio Benitez and Kimberly Brooks and feature unprecedented access, special guests (listed below) and incredible stories that celebrate love, life, history and community. Other featured guests will include Billy Porter, Steven Canals, Marty Easton, Michael James Scott, Shequida and Sam Champion.

The special will also be simulcast on WABC-TV as the pre-show to the station's live coverage of WorldPride NYC 2019. Then from 12-4pm ET, ABC News Live will air WABC's live television broadcast coverage.

ABC News Live streams on ABCNews.com, the ABC News mobile app, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Hulu Live TV.





