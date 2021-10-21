Shoshana Bean Announces SING YOUR HALLELUJAH Coming to London, New York City, and Los Angeles

Shoshana Bean has announced three upcoming tour dates for her "Sing Your Hallelujah" concert, in three cities across the world!

In 2018 and 2019, Broadway star and Billboard #1 recording artist Shoshana Bean began a holiday tradition with her acclaimed, sold out shows at Harlem's world-famous Apollo Theater in New York City. In 2020, Shoshana returned to the iconic venue for a documentary concert event Sing Your Hallelujah, filmed during a global pandemic and a crucial political moment.

After more than a year of uncertainty and loss, the 2021 holiday season promises to be a light at the end of a dark time in history! Sing Your Hallelujah, Shoshana Bean's holiday concert celebration, captures the spirit of connection, reflection and joy. With fresh interpretations of holiday classics and appearances by very special guests, this year's concert honors the nostalgia and comfort of tradition while embracing new reasons to sing!

Tour Dates:

London - Cadogan Hall - December 4, 2021

New York City - Apollo Theater - December 13, 2021

Los Angeles - Immanuel Presbyterian Cathedral - December 18, 2021

Learn more at https://www.singyourhallelujah.com/.

Shoshana Bean's three independent solo albums have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless films and television shows, amassed millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson. Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and most recently as Jenna in Waitress. She won a IRNE Award for her performance as "Fanny Brice" in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of "CeeCee Bloom" in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches.

Sing Your Hallelujah is produced by For The Record Live and presented by Fourth Wall Live. David Cook serves as Music Director.