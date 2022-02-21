Shortlist Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards!
Shows include Cabaret, Frozen, Cinderella and Back to the Future: The Musical
Today, the shortlist is announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards, celebrating the best of theatre - from the West End to shows around the country and online.
This year's shortlisted shows include musicals like Cabaret, Frozen, Cinderella, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Anything Goes, The Drifters Girl and Back to the Future: The Musical. Plus plays such as Cyrano de Bergerac, Best of Enemies, What If If Only, The Ocean at the End of the Lane and 2:22 - A Ghost Story.
We also have categories to reflect an extraordinary period in theatre: Best New Production Created for Streaming, Best Special Event, and Lockdown Hero.
Voting is open until Friday, 22 March, with the winners announced soon afterwards. So, get voting for your favourites!
2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards Shortlist
Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Arinzé Kene, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre
Beverley Knight, The Drifters Girl, Garrick Theatre
Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Dianne Pilkington, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, UK Tour
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre
Ivano Turco, Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Jessie Buckley, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre
Julian Ovenden, South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre
Olly Dobson, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre
Stephanie McKeon, Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Sutton Foster, Anything Goes, Barbican
Tom Francis, Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play
Clare Perkins, The Wife of Willesden, Kiln Theatre
Cush Jumbo, Hamlet, Young Vic
David Harewood, Best of Enemies, Young Vic
Emma Corrin, Anna X, Harold Pinter Theatre
Hadley Fraser, 2:22 - A Ghost Story, Nöel Coward Theatre
Ian Shaw, The Shark Is Broken, Ambassadors Theatre
Jack Holden, Cruise, Duchess Theatre
James McAvoy, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre
Linda Bassett, What If If Only, Royal Court
Lucy McCormick, Wuthering Heights, Bristol Old Vic/National Theatre
Patsy Ferran, Camp Siegfried, Old Vic
Ralph Fiennes, Four Quartets, UK Tour/Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Cedric Neal, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre
Craig Gallivan, Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Dom Hartley-Harris, Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Gabrielle Brooks, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre
Jason Pennycooke, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre
Joanna Riding, Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Liza Sadovy, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre
Omari Douglas, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre
Rachael Wooding, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre/Savoy Theatre
Rebecca Trehearn, Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Tosh Wanogho-Maud, The Drifters Girl, Garrick Theatre
Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play
Akiya Henry, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Almeida Theatre
Alex Mugnaioni, Straight White Men, Southwark Playhouse
Dino Fetscher, The Normal Heart, National Theatre
Eben Figueiredo, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre
George Fouracres, Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's Globe
Hannah Jarrett-Scott, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), Criterion Theatre
Jennifer Daley, Big Big Sky, Hampstead Theatre
Michele Austin, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre
Nadine Higgin, Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's Globe
Norah Lopez Holden, Hamlet, Young Vic
Paapa Essiedu, A Number, Old Vic
Syrus Lowe, Best of Enemies, Young Vic
Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Ann Yee, South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre
Drew McOnie, Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
JoAnn M Hunter, Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Julia Cheng, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre
Lynne Page, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre
Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre
Gabriela Tylesova, Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Gabrielle Slade, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, UK Tour
Jon Morrell, Anything Goes, Barbican
Janet Bird, What's New Pussycat?, Birmingham Repertory Theatre
Lisa Duncan, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre
Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Charles Balfour, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre
Jon Clark, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre
Paule Constable, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre
Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi, Wyndham's Theatre
Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
DJ Walde, Hymn, Almeida Theatre
Ehsaan Shivarani, The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
James McKeon, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre
Jennifer Whyte, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre
Jim Henson, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre
Stephen Ridley, Anything Goes, Barbican
Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Christopher Oram, Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Fly Davis, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre
Madeleine Boyd, A Little Night Music, Leeds Playhouse/Opera North
Tim Hatley, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre
Tom Scutt, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre
Vikki Mortimer, Bach & Sons, Bridge Theatre
Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Ben and Max Ringham, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre
Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi, Wyndham's Theatre
Ian Dickinson, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre
Max Pappenheim, The Old Bridge, Bush Theatre
Paul Arditti, The Book of Dust - La Belle Sauvage, Bridge Theatre
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre
Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Akhila Krishnan, What's New Pussycat?, Birmingham Repertory Theatre
Finn Ross, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre
Luke Halls, The Book of Dust - La Belle Sauvage, Bridge Theatre
Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden, Anna X, Harold Pinter Theatre
Nina Dunn, The Shark Is Broken, Ambassadors Theatre
Ravi Deepres, and breathe..., Almeida Theatre
Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Danielle Fiamanya, Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Ethan Davis, The Drifters Girl, Garrick Theatre
Hana Stewart, SIX, Vaudeville Theatre
Mark Oxtoby, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre
Nuno Queimado, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
Rebecca Botterill, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Candice Edmunds/Jamie Harrison, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, UK Tour
John Rando, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre
Kathleen Marshall, Anything Goes, Barbican
Michael Grandage, Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre
Rupert Goold, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Blanche McIntyre, Hymn, Almeida Theatre
Jamie Lloyd, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre
Katie Mitchell, Little Scratch, Hampstead Theatre
Katy Rudd, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre
Matthew Dunster, 2:22 - A Ghost Story, Nöel Coward Theatre
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent, Menier Chocolate Factory
Best New Production of a Musical
Anything Goes, Barbican
Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre
Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre
Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre
Best New Production of a Play
Best of Enemies, Young Vic
Big Big Sky, Hampstead Theatre
Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre
Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre
Value Engineering: Scenes from the Grenfell Inquiry, The Tabernacle
What If If Only, Royal Court
Best New Regional or Touring Production
A Chorus Line, Curve Theatre, Leicester
A Little Night Music, Leeds Playhouse/Opera North
Beauty and the Beast, UK Tour
Bedknobs and Broomsticks, UK Tour
Dreamgirls, UK Tour
The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester
Accessibility Champion
Chichester Festival Theatre
David Bellwood
Ramps on the Moon
Shona Louise
Southbank Centre
Southwark Playhouse
Best New Production Created for Streaming
Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon, The Original Theatre Company
Bubble, Nottingham Playhouse
Sunset Boulevard - At Home, Curve Theatre, Leicester
The Last Five Years, The Other Palace Online
Three Kings, Old Vic In Camera
What A Carve Up!, Barn Theatre/Lawrence Batley Theatre/New Wolsey Theatre
Best Special Event
Bonnie & Clyde: In Concert, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Constellations, Vaudeville Theatre
Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Leave a Light On, Lambert Jackson Productions/The Theatre Café
Sunset Boulevard, Royal Albert Hall
The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre
Lockdown Hero
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton/Theatre Support Fund+
ENO Breathe team
Nica Burns
Sam Mendes/Theatre Artists Fund
Scene/Change team