Shortlist Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards!

Today, the shortlist is announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards, celebrating the best of theatre - from the West End to shows around the country and online.

This year's shortlisted shows include musicals like Cabaret, Frozen, Cinderella, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Anything Goes, The Drifters Girl and Back to the Future: The Musical. Plus plays such as Cyrano de Bergerac, Best of Enemies, What If If Only, The Ocean at the End of the Lane and 2:22 - A Ghost Story.

We also have categories to reflect an extraordinary period in theatre: Best New Production Created for Streaming, Best Special Event, and Lockdown Hero.

Voting is open until Friday, 22 March, with the winners announced soon afterwards. So, get voting for your favourites!

2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards Shortlist

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Arinzé Kene, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Beverley Knight, The Drifters Girl, Garrick Theatre

Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Dianne Pilkington, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, UK Tour

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre

Ivano Turco, Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Jessie Buckley, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre

Julian Ovenden, South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre

Olly Dobson, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre

Stephanie McKeon, Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Sutton Foster, Anything Goes, Barbican

Tom Francis, Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play

Clare Perkins, The Wife of Willesden, Kiln Theatre

Cush Jumbo, Hamlet, Young Vic

David Harewood, Best of Enemies, Young Vic

Emma Corrin, Anna X, Harold Pinter Theatre

Hadley Fraser, 2:22 - A Ghost Story, Nöel Coward Theatre

Ian Shaw, The Shark Is Broken, Ambassadors Theatre

Jack Holden, Cruise, Duchess Theatre

James McAvoy, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre

Linda Bassett, What If If Only, Royal Court

Lucy McCormick, Wuthering Heights, Bristol Old Vic/National Theatre

Patsy Ferran, Camp Siegfried, Old Vic

Ralph Fiennes, Four Quartets, UK Tour/Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical

Cedric Neal, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre

Craig Gallivan, Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Dom Hartley-Harris, Rent, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Gabrielle Brooks, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Jason Pennycooke, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre

Joanna Riding, Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Liza Sadovy, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre

Omari Douglas, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre

Rachael Wooding, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre/Savoy Theatre

Rebecca Trehearn, Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Tosh Wanogho-Maud, The Drifters Girl, Garrick Theatre

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play

Akiya Henry, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Almeida Theatre

Alex Mugnaioni, Straight White Men, Southwark Playhouse

Dino Fetscher, The Normal Heart, National Theatre

Eben Figueiredo, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre

George Fouracres, Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's Globe

Hannah Jarrett-Scott, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), Criterion Theatre

Jennifer Daley, Big Big Sky, Hampstead Theatre

Michele Austin, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre

Nadine Higgin, Twelfth Night, Shakespeare's Globe

Norah Lopez Holden, Hamlet, Young Vic

Paapa Essiedu, A Number, Old Vic

Syrus Lowe, Best of Enemies, Young Vic

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Ann Yee, South Pacific, Chichester Festival Theatre

Drew McOnie, Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

JoAnn M Hunter, Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Julia Cheng, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre

Lynne Page, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre

Gabriela Tylesova, Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Gabrielle Slade, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, UK Tour

Jon Morrell, Anything Goes, Barbican

Janet Bird, What's New Pussycat?, Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Lisa Duncan, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Charles Balfour, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, Lyric Theatre

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre

Jon Clark, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre

Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre

Paule Constable, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi, Wyndham's Theatre

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

DJ Walde, Hymn, Almeida Theatre

Ehsaan Shivarani, The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

James McKeon, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre

Jennifer Whyte, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre

Jim Henson, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre

Stephen Ridley, Anything Goes, Barbican

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Christopher Oram, Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Fly Davis, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre

Madeleine Boyd, A Little Night Music, Leeds Playhouse/Opera North

Tim Hatley, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre

Tom Scutt, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre

Vikki Mortimer, Bach & Sons, Bridge Theatre

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Ben and Max Ringham, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi, Wyndham's Theatre

Ian Dickinson, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre

Max Pappenheim, The Old Bridge, Bush Theatre

Paul Arditti, The Book of Dust - La Belle Sauvage, Bridge Theatre

Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre

Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Akhila Krishnan, What's New Pussycat?, Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Finn Ross, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

Luke Halls, The Book of Dust - La Belle Sauvage, Bridge Theatre

Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden, Anna X, Harold Pinter Theatre

Nina Dunn, The Shark Is Broken, Ambassadors Theatre

Ravi Deepres, and breathe..., Almeida Theatre

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Danielle Fiamanya, Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Ethan Davis, The Drifters Girl, Garrick Theatre

Hana Stewart, SIX, Vaudeville Theatre

Mark Oxtoby, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre

Nuno Queimado, Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

Rebecca Botterill, Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

Candice Edmunds/Jamie Harrison, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, UK Tour

John Rando, Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre

Kathleen Marshall, Anything Goes, Barbican

Michael Grandage, Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre

Rupert Goold, Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Blanche McIntyre, Hymn, Almeida Theatre

Jamie Lloyd, Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre

Katie Mitchell, Little Scratch, Hampstead Theatre

Katy Rudd, The Ocean at the End of the Lane, National Theatre/Duke of York's Theatre

Matthew Dunster, 2:22 - A Ghost Story, Nöel Coward Theatre

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent, Menier Chocolate Factory

Best New Production of a Musical

Anything Goes, Barbican

Back to the Future: The Musical, Adelphi Theatre

Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre

Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Frozen, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre

Best New Production of a Play

Best of Enemies, Young Vic

Big Big Sky, Hampstead Theatre

Cyrano de Bergerac, Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre

Leopoldstadt, Wyndham's Theatre

Value Engineering: Scenes from the Grenfell Inquiry, The Tabernacle

What If If Only, Royal Court

Best New Regional or Touring Production

A Chorus Line, Curve Theatre, Leicester

A Little Night Music, Leeds Playhouse/Opera North

Beauty and the Beast, UK Tour

Bedknobs and Broomsticks, UK Tour

Dreamgirls, UK Tour

The Wiz, Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester

Accessibility Champion

Chichester Festival Theatre

David Bellwood

Ramps on the Moon

Shona Louise

Southbank Centre

Southwark Playhouse

Best New Production Created for Streaming

Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon, The Original Theatre Company

Bubble, Nottingham Playhouse

Sunset Boulevard - At Home, Curve Theatre, Leicester

The Last Five Years, The Other Palace Online

Three Kings, Old Vic In Camera

What A Carve Up!, Barn Theatre/Lawrence Batley Theatre/New Wolsey Theatre

Best Special Event

Bonnie & Clyde: In Concert, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Constellations, Vaudeville Theatre

Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Leave a Light On, Lambert Jackson Productions/The Theatre Café

Sunset Boulevard, Royal Albert Hall

The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre

Lockdown Hero

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton/Theatre Support Fund+

ENO Breathe team

Nica Burns

Sam Mendes/Theatre Artists Fund

Scene/Change team