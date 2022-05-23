Short Documentary JUST A BROADWAY BABY: MARY ELLEN ASHLEY Makes NYC Premiere

The award-winning short documentary film, Just a Broadway Baby: Mary Ellen Ashley will celebrate its New York City Premiere as part of The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival where award-winning filmmaker Brian Ratigan will serve as Guest Festival Director in this, the 12th year of the festival.

The film follows the career and life of Mary Ellen Ashley (formerly Mary Ellen Glass) who made her Broadway debut at the age of five in An Innocent Voyage. She would follow that with a role that was created just for her in the original Broadway production of Annie Get Your Gun with Ethel Merman. Ashley grew up with the show and would go on to play all of the younger Oakley sisters and stay with the production for the entire run. But Broadway was not her only success. She was on radio, early Television, films, Las Vegas, her own club act and a plethora of Regional Theaters (including ArtPark) playing the most beloved leading ladies numerous times: Dolly Levi, Mame Dennis, Mama Rose...the list goes on. She would return to Broadway in the original production of Yentl starring Tovah Feldshuh. For eight decades she has graced the stage and screen and continues to work.

The film won "Best Picture" at its World Premiere at The Oregon Documentary Film Festival in January. Director Patrick Riviere was awarded "Best Director of a Documentary Short" from The Vesuvius International Film Festival in Italy and the "Indie Soul Special Recognition Award" from The Boston International Film Festival (BIFF). The film was also a nominee for Best Documentary Film at Green Mountain International Film Festival and Texas Short Film Festival. The film has also screened at Dam Short Film Festival and will screen at Upstate New York Film Festival in its inaugural year. In addition, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts has invited the film to become a part of its permanent archive.

The Art of Brooklyn Film Festival is a unique event that brings Brooklyn's celebrated film and media makers together with their peers across the country and around the world. The award-winning AoBFF is a filmmaker-focused event, platform and showcase for exciting emerging creators and established voices. AoBFF partners with film distributors and media organizations, hosts world-class talkbacks, creates innovative programming for networking and skill building, and screens in state-of-the-art theaters for enthusiastic audiences across Brooklyn. Founded by working artists in 2011, ten festival premieres have gotten theatrical distribution to date - and one became an HBO series. AoBFF has held events in nineteen different venues in nine neighborhoods across Brooklyn (so far,) often partnering with local businesses and organizations to reach the widest possible audience.

More information, including the official trailer for the film can be found by visiting justabroadwaybabymea.com

More information about the Art of Brooklyn Film Festival including line-up, passes and special events can be found by visiting theartofbrooklyn.org/



