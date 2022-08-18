Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shereen Ahmed Joins Jim Parsons Led A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE at Classic Stage Company

The cast also features Mare Winningham, Mary Beth Peil, Thom Sesma and more.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) will complete the company for Classic Stage Company's revival of A Man of No Importance, playing Adele Rice. Featuring a book by
Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, A Man of No Importance will be the final CSC production directed by John Doyle following his tenure as Artistic Director. A Man of No Importance will begin performances on Tuesday, October 11, with opening night set for Sunday, October 30 for a limited run through Sunday, December 4. A Man of No Importance is produced by special arrangement with Tom Kirdahy and Mara Isaacs.


Shereen Ahmed joins the previously announced cast of A Man of No Importance, which includes four-time Emmy winner Jim Parsons (The Boys in the Band) and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country) as siblings Alfie and Lily Byrne, respectively, as well as Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!) as Miss Oona Crowe, Kara Mikula (The Cradle Will Rock at CSC) as Mrs. Curtain, Da'Von
T. Moody (A.D. 16) as Breton Beret, Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil (Macbeth at CSC) as Mrs. Grace, Thom Sesma (Pacific Overtures at CSC) as Mr. Carney, Tony nominee
A.J. Shively (Paradise Square) as Robbie Fay, Nathaniel Stampley (Paradise Square) as Father Kenny, Jessica Tyler Wright (Allegro at CSC) as Mrs. Patrick, Joel Waggoner (School of Rock) as Ernie Lally, and William Youmans (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Baldy O'Shea.


The creative team will include John Doyle (Scenic Design), Ann Hould-Ward (Costume Design), Adam Honoré (Lighting Design), Sun Hee Kil (Sound Design), Craig Burns, The Telsey Office (Casting), Alex Wylie (Props Supervisor), Bruce Coughlin (Orchestrator), Caleb Hoyer (Music Director), Bernita Robinson (Production Stage Manager), and Hollace Jeffords (Assistant Stage Manager).


Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, and Terrence McNally's acclaimed musical A Man of No Importance tells the story of an amateur theatre group in 1960s Dublin and their leader, bus driver Alfie Byrne (Jim Parsons). Determined to stage a production of Oscar Wilde's Salome despite the objections of local church authorities, Alfie confronts the forces of bigotry and shame over a love "that dare not speak its name." This evocative and award-winning musical illustrates the redemptive power of theater, love, and friendship, all for a man of seemingly no importance.


Single and member tickets for A Man of No Importance are now on sale. More information is available at classicstage.org.


ABOUT Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company (CSC) challenges the traditional perception of classic work by exploring and reimagining great stories across the world's repertoire that illuminate our common humanity. As a home for the classics, CSC collaborates with artists to produce work that is inclusive, relevant, and accessible. CSC believes that theater can both reflect and improve society by reaching across cultural divides in order to foster shared empathy and understanding. 


In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.


In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well as audiences seeking epic stories intimately told.
Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.


Shereen Ahmed

(Adele Rice) most recently starred as Eliza Doolittle in the 1st National Tour of My Fair Lady. Broadway:  My Fair Lady (Eliza u/s). Off-Broadway: Meet Me in St. Louis (Esther), Irish Repertory Theatre. Television: NBC's "New Amsterdam." Regional: Lucy in Jekyll/Hyde,
Maria in The Sound of Music, and Anna in The King and I. She has performed in concerts across Europe and North America, and has been recognized as one of '40 Under 40' accomplished Arab Americans in the U.S. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Towson University. For her family and friends, with love. @shereen_ahmed




